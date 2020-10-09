Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment "Kiss the Ground" is a powerful, gripping, and compelling documentary, that is narrated by Woody Harrelson. Digital Journal has the scoop. Science experts and celebrity activists are unveiling ways in which the earth's soil may be the key to combating climate change and helping preserve our planet Earth. Aside from Harrelson, it features such celebrity guests as Ray Archuleta, John Wick, Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, Jason Mraz, California governor Gavin Newsom, as well as actor and environmental activist Ian Somerhalder, among others. Without giving too much away, it is a film that all people need to experience firsthand. It is the greatest documentary on the environment since the Jeff Bridges-narrated Living in the Future's Past. Kiss the Ground is available for streaming on The Verdict Overall, Kiss the Ground is superb from start to finish, Wand it is food for thought. Woody Harrelson does a solid job in the narration, and compliment to Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell for their brilliant direction. There is something in it for everybody and it sustains the viewer's attention for its entire duration. It is moving, heartfelt, and relatable; moreover, it is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. Kiss the Ground garners five out of five stars. To learn more about Kiss the Ground, check out its Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell served as directors and co-writers of this significant and groundbreaking film. It deals with a revolutionary group of activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians, all of which join forces in a global movement of "Regenerative Agriculture," which could be essential in balancing our climate, replenishing our vast water supplies, and help feed the world.Science experts and celebrity activists are unveiling ways in which the earth's soil may be the key to combating climate change and helping preserve our planet Earth.Aside from Harrelson, it features such celebrity guests as Ray Archuleta, John Wick, Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, Jason Mraz, California governor Gavin Newsom, as well as actor and environmental activist Ian Somerhalder, among others.Without giving too much away, it is a film that all people need to experience firsthand. It is the greatest documentary on the environment since the Jeff Bridges-narrated Living in the Future's Past.Kiss the Ground is available for streaming on Netflix Overall, Kiss the Ground is superb from start to finish, Wand it is food for thought. Woody Harrelson does a solid job in the narration, and compliment to Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell for their brilliant direction. There is something in it for everybody and it sustains the viewer's attention for its entire duration. It is moving, heartfelt, and relatable; moreover, it is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. Kiss the Ground garners five out of five stars.To learn more about Kiss the Ground, check out its official homepage More about kiss the ground, Documentary, Joshua Tickell, Rebecca Harrell Tickell kiss the ground Documentary Joshua Tickell Rebecca Harrell Tick...