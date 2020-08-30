Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Children's music artist and yoga expert Kira Willey charms on her children's book "Breathe Like a Bear," which was illustrated by Anni Betts. During these trying times of COVID-19, these 30 mindful exercises can help provide release and an escape from the everyday stresses that families and children may face. This is an asset for any school or classroom library, and it would be the quintessential morning and bedtime activity book for children, and kids can do these fun activities/exercises with their friends, classmates, and family members. Breathe Like a Bear: 30 Mindful Moments for Kids to Feel Calm and Focused Anytime, Anywhere is available on The Verdict Overall, the children's book Breathe Like a Bear by Kira Willey is a beautiful and compelling collection of 30 "mindful moments" from start to finish. It is warm, honest, and a breath of fresh air, literally. It garners an A rating. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kira Willey Hilary Murphy This book is an efficient guide to teach mindfulness exercises for the preschool and elementary age group. These stimulating movements and techniques are designed to help them manage their breathing, feeling, and their bodies. They are easy, uplifting, and they can be done at any time, and in any order.During these trying times of COVID-19, these 30 mindful exercises can help provide release and an escape from the everyday stresses that families and children may face. This is an asset for any school or classroom library, and it would be the quintessential morning and bedtime activity book for children, and kids can do these fun activities/exercises with their friends, classmates, and family members.Breathe Like a Bear: 30 Mindful Moments for Kids to Feel Calm and Focused Anytime, Anywhere is available on Amazon Overall, the children's book Breathe Like a Bear by Kira Willey is a beautiful and compelling collection of 30 "mindful moments" from start to finish. It is warm, honest, and a breath of fresh air, literally. It garners an A rating.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kira Willey earlier this month. More about Kira Willey, Book, breathe like a bear, Anni Betts Kira Willey Book breathe like a bear Anni Betts