"King Ester," written and directed by Dui Jarrod, is a powerful and edgy Emmy-nominated digital drama series.

2020 Emmy nominee Rowin Amone ("Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series") stars as Ester Pappion, and she steals every scene she is in. Although it takes place in the summer of 2005, its message is still relevant and significant in the times that we are living in today in the 21st century, and it sheds some light on the injustices in the world, especially in the African-American and LGBTQ communities.

Veteran actress and 2020 Emmy nominee Janet Hubert ("Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series") is transformative as Mignon, Ester's mother, and she delivers a versatile performance that is witty, convincing (she nails the New Orleans accent to the tee), and gut-wrenching. Hubert is able to work wonders with the limited screen time that she has.

Most impressive about showrunner Dui Jarrod is that he does not sugarcoat anything with King Ester. He earned nominations for "Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Writing in a Digital Drama Series," and rightfully so.

Jarrod tells this story in a bold, raw, and unflinching fashion, to the point where some of the scenes are too intense and difficult to watch. Rowin Amone was not afraid to take risks with her powerhouse acting, and many are bound to find her portrayal of Ester moving, honest, and relatable. Issa Rae and YouTube deserve a round of applause for serving as a medium in bringing this digital series to the masses.

The Verdict

Overall, King Ester is solid from start to finish, and its seven episodes are certainly worth checking out. It was worthy of the four 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations that it received since it underscores several important social issues. It is one of those digital drama series that will make a lasting impression with its viewers hours and days after they watch it. King Ester garners two thumbs up.