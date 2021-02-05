Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'Killer Advice' is a gripping psychological thriller on Lifetime Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Entertainment
"Killer Advice," directed by Jared Cohn, is a gripping psychological thriller that premieres on Friday, February 5 on Lifetime. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The script was written by John Burd, and the cast does solid work bringing it to life. In this Lifetime movie, Beth (Kate Watson) suffers a traumatic experience, and as a result, her family and loved ones encourage her to see a therapist, in an effort to seek help. Once Beth meets Marsha (Meredith Thomas), she may be in for more than what she bargained for.
Meredith Thomas and Kate Watson in Killer Advice on Lifetime
Meredith Thomas and Kate Watson in 'Killer Advice' on Lifetime
Lifetime
Watson does a remarkable job as Beth, where she wasn't afraid to be raw and vulnerable and she truly captures her conscience. Thomas is convincing as the vindictive and manipulative therapist Marsha. Steve Richard Harris and Eric Roberts also deliver as Nick and Trevor respectively.
The Verdict
Overall, Killer Advice is witty, chaotic, and intense. The acting performances are memorable, and the audience is bound to be blown away as they embark on a bumpy ride.
Anybody that enjoyed the Jared Cohn-directed Her Deadly Groom will certainly love Killer Advice though they are both quite different yet equally riveting. This psychological thriller is definitely worth checking out on Lifetime, and it garners four out of five stars. Well done.
To learn more about Killer Advice, check out the official Lifetime website.
More about killer advice, Lifetime, Psychological, Thriller
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Surprise as Dbeibah elected Libyan transitional PM
Path clears for Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala to be first woman head of WTO
Dan Reardon talks about 'Backseat Love' country single Special
National variations to the COVID vaccine revealed in new survey
$43 bn deal for 'world's biggest' offshore wind farm in South Korea
Meredith Thomas talks about 'Killer Advice' movie on Lifetime Special
Bulgarian climber dies on K2 expedition
WHO urges unity on vaccines as new jab submitted to US regulators
Virus still 'far from under control' Germany due to variants
Indonesia bans mandatory Islamic 'hijab' scarves for schoolgirls