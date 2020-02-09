Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor Kevin Spirtas is Emmy-worthy in the second season of "After Forever," which is available on Amazon Prime Video. 'After Forever' cast and crew at New York screening Gary Hahn The second season of the show is more intense, complex and entertaining, all at the same time. Kevin Spirtas is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and he showcases a great deal of heart and pathos in this season. In certain instances, Spirtas will break your heart and that is a testament to his dynamic acting. Season 2 of After Forever earned a glowing review from For more information on the hit digital drama series After Forever, check out its Just when one thought that Spirtas could not possibly top his acting performance in the first season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, After Forever, he proves his viewers and fans wrong again. Spirtas steals every scene he is in as Brian in all eight episodes, and from an acting standpoint, he deserves a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," at the very least (an accolade that he won at last year's Emmy ceremony); moreover, Spirtas deserves to be commended for his writing work in the series along with his luminous co-creator Michael Slade The second season of the show is more intense, complex and entertaining, all at the same time. Kevin Spirtas is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and he showcases a great deal of heart and pathos in this season. In certain instances, Spirtas will break your heart and that is a testament to his dynamic acting. Season 2 of After Forever earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so. It is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here For more information on the hit digital drama series After Forever, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about Kevin Spirtas, After Forever, Emmy, Lead, Actor Kevin Spirtas After Forever Emmy Lead Actor