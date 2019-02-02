Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - On February 2, stand-up comedian Kevin Downey Jr. (from "America's Got Talent" fame) headlined the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. A talented headliner, Downey Jr. performed several of his jokes from America's Got Talent days, such as recalling the time he went on a blind date, his girlfriend rewarding him with food for his sexual performance, being able to read a tattoo on his behind, and the funniest of the bunch, him enjoying sleeping with Amish women. The comedian expressed his disdain towards "vegans," and how they really "steam his clams," especially since he enjoys to eat steak. He also made fun of his hairstyle, which he described as a mixture of a seagull meets President Trump. Most importantly, is that he acknowledged that his hair is "real." The audience kept track of each time Downey Jr. sipped his alcoholic beverage, by saying the word "sip" with him. He even poked fun at this journalist for writing down handwritten notes during his set (for review purposes), which was an added laugh. Since the Long Island audience really got into his jokes, he shares three additional jokes that were found offensive in such places as Atlanta, Georgia, as well as in a few towns in Wisconsin and Michigan. "Nothing offends you, Long Island," he said, noting his appreciation for his Long Island fan-base. The Verdict Overall, Kevin Downey Jr. put on a hysterical comedic set at the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. He had the audience with him every step of the way, and he even included them in his comedic routine, which made it even more fun and spontaneous. In several instances, he had the crowd laughing so hard that they were snorting. Downey Jr. is worth seeing whenever he performs in town. One will not be disappointed. His live set in Levittown garnered an A rating. To learn more about stand-up comedian Kevin Downey Jr., check out his Veteran comedian John Trueson served as host of the event, and fellow comedians Vincent D'Agostino and Irene Bremis were able to warm up the Governor's stage for Kevin Downey Jr.A talented headliner, Downey Jr. performed several of his jokes from America's Got Talent days, such as recalling the time he went on a blind date, his girlfriend rewarding him with food for his sexual performance, being able to read a tattoo on his behind, and the funniest of the bunch, him enjoying sleeping with Amish women.The comedian expressed his disdain towards "vegans," and how they really "steam his clams," especially since he enjoys to eat steak. He also made fun of his hairstyle, which he described as a mixture of a seagull meets President Trump. Most importantly, is that he acknowledged that his hair is "real."The audience kept track of each time Downey Jr. sipped his alcoholic beverage, by saying the word "sip" with him. He even poked fun at this journalist for writing down handwritten notes during his set (for review purposes), which was an added laugh.Since the Long Island audience really got into his jokes, he shares three additional jokes that were found offensive in such places as Atlanta, Georgia, as well as in a few towns in Wisconsin and Michigan. "Nothing offends you, Long Island," he said, noting his appreciation for his Long Island fan-base.Overall, Kevin Downey Jr. put on a hysterical comedic set at the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. He had the audience with him every step of the way, and he even included them in his comedic routine, which made it even more fun and spontaneous. In several instances, he had the crowd laughing so hard that they were snorting. Downey Jr. is worth seeing whenever he performs in town. One will not be disappointed. His live set in Levittown garnered an A rating.To learn more about stand-up comedian Kevin Downey Jr., check out his Facebook page More about Kevin Downey Jr, governor's comedy club, Comedy, Comedian, Levittown Kevin Downey Jr governor s comedy cl... Comedy Comedian Levittown Long island