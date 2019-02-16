Gati, as Dr. Obrecht, sang an English version of the French tune "Jude
" at the Floating Rib on the show. Her performance may have been brief, but she evoked raw emotions and commanded the viewers' attention. Her vocals were controlled, expressive and resonant. Hopefully, there will give her more chances to show off her incredible voice on the show in the future.
In her interview with Digital Journal
, Gati chatted about her respected career in acting, her experiences on General Hospital
, and the impact of technology on the entertainment business. Gati also offered advice for aspiring actors.
Speaking of Gati, on May 4, the acclaimed actress will be a part of a benefit for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, along with such actors as Lynn Herring, Michael Easton, John York, and Rebecca Budig. In the morning, she will participate in "Teal's Got Talent
," and later that evening the actors will host a private dinner
.
For the latest news on Emmy-nominated actress Kathleen Gati, follow her on Twitter
and on Instagram
.