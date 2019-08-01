Email
article imageReview: Kathleen Gati celebrates seven years on 'General Hospital' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Tarrytown - Emmy-nominated actress Kathleen Gati has a major milestone to be proud of. She just celebrated her seven-year anniversary on "General Hospital."
She is known for her role as Dr. Liesl Obrecht on the hit ABC soap opera, General Hospital, which for the most part, is a character that typically viewers love to hate. Gati manages to steal every scene that she is in, and the fans are constantly awaiting what her character will do next.
Gati expressed her gratitude via a tweet to her fans and followers. She noted that July 31 and August 1 of 2012 were her first two days working on the show. He thanked casting director Mark Teschner for her "audition," as well as executive producer Frank Valentini for "hiring her," and the writers on the show for the "fabulous scripts"; moreover, she extended her appreciation to all the General Hospital fans for all the love.
On October 20, she will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy event in Tarrytown, New York, along with fellow co-stars William deVry, Donnell Turner, Wes Ramsey, and James Patrick Stuart. To learn more about this upcoming fan event in Tarrytown, check out the official Fantasy Events Inc. website.
For more information on Emmy-nominated actress Kathleen Gati, follow her on Twitter, and check out her official homepage.
Read More: Kathleen Gati chatted with Digital Journal back in December of 2018.
