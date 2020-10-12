Emcee Tony Moore
from "Dishin' Days" served as the chat moderator. Dedicated fans were able to participate in a question and answer (Q&A) session with the award-winning soap actress.
A portion of the proceeds from Mansi's online event will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center
.
On her career-defining moments, she said, "I think that I lived my life in Los Angeles and I don't take much for granted. Nothing really passes me by. I really take a lot out of my moments, and I am the same way as an actor. There have been some moments that have influenced me more than others. Booking Days of Our Lives
was incredibly important for me. Being a young actress and just graduating from college was really special since I got to be on a show that is such a well-oiled machine."
"Also, I had Missy [Reeves] to play my mother, who is so awesome and that was so great. There are so many strong, kind, and generous women on that show. I think I benefited from that, as a woman and as an actor, professionally," she said.
To learn more about Kate Mansi
, follow her on Instagram
.
For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events, check out its official homepage
and follow them on Instagram
.