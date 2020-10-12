Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment On October 12, Emmy award-winning actress Kate Mansi ("Days of Our Lives" fame) hosted a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. Digital Journal has the scoop. A portion of the proceeds from Mansi's online event will be donated to the On her career-defining moments, she said, "I think that I lived my life in Los Angeles and I don't take much for granted. Nothing really passes me by. I really take a lot out of my moments, and I am the same way as an actor. There have been some moments that have influenced me more than others. Booking Days of Our Lives was incredibly important for me. Being a young actress and just graduating from college was really special since I got to be on a show that is such a well-oiled machine." "Also, I had Missy [Reeves] to play my mother, who is so awesome and that was so great. There are so many strong, kind, and generous women on that show. I think I benefited from that, as a woman and as an actor, professionally," she said. To learn more about For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events, check out its Emcee Tony Moore from "Dishin' Days" served as the chat moderator. Dedicated fans were able to participate in a question and answer (Q&A) session with the award-winning soap actress.A portion of the proceeds from Mansi's online event will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center On her career-defining moments, she said, "I think that I lived my life in Los Angeles and I don't take much for granted. Nothing really passes me by. I really take a lot out of my moments, and I am the same way as an actor. There have been some moments that have influenced me more than others. Booking Days of Our Lives was incredibly important for me. Being a young actress and just graduating from college was really special since I got to be on a show that is such a well-oiled machine.""Also, I had Missy [Reeves] to play my mother, who is so awesome and that was so great. There are so many strong, kind, and generous women on that show. I think I benefited from that, as a woman and as an actor, professionally," she said.To learn more about Kate Mansi , follow her on Instagram For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events, check out its official homepage and follow them on Instagram More about Kate Mansi, days of our lives, spectrum, Fan, Actress Kate Mansi days of our lives spectrum Fan Actress Emmy