"Daytime After Dark' is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. Veteran soap actress Kassie DePaiva chatted with them about her illustrious career in the daytime soap opera world, where she has earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for her compelling acting performances, and about her music.
She was also gracious enough to take questions from fans and listeners that called in.
Their entire interview with Kassie DePaiva may be heard by clicking here
.
DePaiva is known for such characters as Eve Donovan
in Days of Our Lives
, Blair Cramer in One Life to Live
, and Chelsea Reardon in Guiding Light
.
To learn more about Kassie DePaiva
, check out her website
, and follow her on Twitter
and Instagram
.