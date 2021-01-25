Email
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
Actress and model Karrueche Tran returned as Vivian in the sixth season of the digital drama series "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin, and she had some standout scenes in it. Digital Journal has the recap.
Vivian was there for her onscreen husband, Pete (Kristos Andrews) during the moments when he needed her the most, especially when he had to deal with the Adam Kenway imposter (Daeg Faerch) in the hospital, and she was there for R.J. Garrett-Foster (Najee De-Tiege) during the "Black Lives Matter" protests and police brutality scenes.
In the moments that were the most critical, Vivian was the voice of reason. She revealed to Pete that she is pregnant with their baby, and towards the end of her season, her water breaks early, and she needs to be rushed to the hospital.
Overall, it was great to have Karrueche Tran back in Bay City in the most explosive season of the hit digital drama series The Bay yet. Karrueche was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it showed. She was a memorable leading lady in Season 6 of The Bay, and she certainly made a lasting impression on fans and viewers.
The Bay is written by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, and the latest sixth season is available on Popstar! TV.
To learn more about actress and model Karrueche Tran, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
For more information on the 19-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay, visit their website, and check them out on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
