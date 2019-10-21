Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Pelham - This past weekend, comedian Kareem Green performed a headlining stand-up comedy set at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, for a good turnout. Emcee Joe Alfano, who lives in Queens but has family in Brooklyn, opened up about his Italian heritage and discussed the advantages and disadvantages of his look (referring to his bald head). He commanded the crowd's attention for the duration of his set, and he was absolutely hysterical since his jokes were relatable. Kareem Green Headliner Green noted that it doesn't make a difference how old you get, you need to be respectable. "You appreciate the simple things when you get older," he said. He also poked fun at such individuals R. Kelly, Woody Allen, and Martin Luther King Jr. To learn more about Rockwells and their upcoming comedy shows and other events, check out the venue's Green shared the stage with fellow comedians Laura High (who hosted the evening), as well as Joe Alfano, who was hilarious.Emcee Laura High , who hails from Westchester, warmed up the stage, where she made jokes on such topics as marriage, divorce and camping. She also interacted with the audience during her opening set.Joe Alfano, who lives in Queens but has family in Brooklyn, opened up about his Italian heritage and discussed the advantages and disadvantages of his look (referring to his bald head). He commanded the crowd's attention for the duration of his set, and he was absolutely hysterical since his jokes were relatable.Headliner Kareem Green had jokes on a wide variety of topics. He proclaimed himself as an "honest black guy" and he feels that "racism makes people nervous"; moreover, he added that he feels that "racism isn't going to end." He also acknowledged that women are bolder now than ever before. In the past, he noted that women used to be more timid.Green noted that it doesn't make a difference how old you get, you need to be respectable. "You appreciate the simple things when you get older," he said. He also poked fun at such individuals R. Kelly, Woody Allen, and Martin Luther King Jr.To learn more about Rockwells and their upcoming comedy shows and other events, check out the venue's official website More about Kareem Green, Joe Alfano, Laura High, rockwells, comedic Kareem Green Joe Alfano Laura High rockwells comedic Set Comedian