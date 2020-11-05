On November 5, actor and musician Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House," "Dancing with the Stars") hosted a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment, where the proceeds go towards Cedars CanSupport.
Di Pace participated in a question and answer (Q&A) session with an intimate group of fans and a virtual cocktail. To learn more about the nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport, check out its official website.
He also opened up about his influences in the entertainment industry and his YouTube series, Minutiae, which he created, wrote, directed, produced, and edited. In Minutiae, he also plays the role of Tomás. This short-form digital series has a Curb Your Enthusiasm vibe to it, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
Di Pace even performed several songs for his virtual audience, where he showcased his rich, powerful voice, and he maintained great control throughout each vocal performance.
These included noteworthy renditions of "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell, "One More Try" by George Michael, as well as "Sunrise, Sunset" (Fiddler on the Roof), and a new original song (that has yet to be released). All of his vocals were expressive, heartfelt, and resonant. Well done.
To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Juan Pablo Di Pace, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and his official website.