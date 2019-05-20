Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On May 20, actor Josh Swickard (Detective Harrison Chase on "General Hospital") performed at the Nurses Ball 2019 on the hit ABC daytime drama. Actor Josh Swickard sang the smash dance single "Something Just Like This," which is a collaboration between the hit electronic duo The Chainsmokers and Coldplay. He was really able to interpret the song in a neat, refreshing fashion, coupled by his velvet vocals, and choreography. Swickard got the moves down pat. Just when one thought that Swickard's performance could not get better than last year's "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man, he proves his fans wrong again. While the Nurses Ball just started this year, this vivacious, nonchalant and upbeat performance by Swickard will be a hard act to follow. Towards the end of the song, he invited his female on-screen love interest, Willow Tait, played by actress Katelyn MacMullen, up on stage with him, which was an added treat, especially sees them dancing together. Swickard's performance of "Something Just Like This" was solid, consistent and entertaining all around. He exuded a great deal of charm and charisma, and it garnered an A rating. To learn more about actor Read More: Josh Swickard chatted with "This is the detective whose moves are so arresting, he makes you want to write bad checks," Lynn Herring said, in character as Lucy Coe, who is the perennial host of the Nurses Ball. This is a charity event on the show that raises money for HIV and AIDS awareness and research.Actor Josh Swickard sang the smash dance single "Something Just Like This," which is a collaboration between the hit electronic duo The Chainsmokers and Coldplay. He was really able to interpret the song in a neat, refreshing fashion, coupled by his velvet vocals, and choreography. Swickard got the moves down pat.Just when one thought that Swickard's performance could not get better than last year's "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man, he proves his fans wrong again. While the Nurses Ball just started this year, this vivacious, nonchalant and upbeat performance by Swickard will be a hard act to follow.Towards the end of the song, he invited his female on-screen love interest, Willow Tait, played by actress Katelyn MacMullen, up on stage with him, which was an added treat, especially sees them dancing together.Swickard's performance of "Something Just Like This" was solid, consistent and entertaining all around. He exuded a great deal of charm and charisma, and it garnered an A rating.To learn more about actor Josh Swickard , follow him on Twitter : Josh Swickard chatted with Digital Journal back in November of 2018. More about Josh Swickard, The Chainsmokers, Something Just Like This, nurses ball, 2019 Josh Swickard The Chainsmokers Something Just Like ... nurses ball 2019 General hospital