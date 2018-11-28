Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Jordi Vilasuso ("Guiding Light") stars in the new mystery thriller "Clyde Cooper," in the eponymous role. Vilasuso nails the title role and showcases many layers to that character (his witty and flirty side, as well as his complexity), and he does that in a controlled fashion. Fans and viewers that know Vilasuso from his acting work in the daytime television world (Guiding Light, Days of Our Lives and The Young and The Restless), will surely be impressed by his wide range on this project. Without giving too much away, the ending of Clyde Cooper is noteworthy, especially since all of the major conflicts are resolved. The Verdict Overall, Clyde Cooper is worth more than just a passing glance. It is an entertaining and well-written thriller, that is recommended for fans of mystery, drama, and suspense. Film-maker Peter Daskaloff has done a solid job on the film's direction and screenplay. Clyde Cooper garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Read More: Jordi Vilasuso chatted with Peter Daskaloff served as writer and director of the thriller, and he really takes his audience on a journey. Vilasuso portrays Clyde Cooper, who is a private investigator that is assigned to find a missing girl on the run from a mysterious Silicon Valley corporation.Vilasuso nails the title role and showcases many layers to that character (his witty and flirty side, as well as his complexity), and he does that in a controlled fashion. Fans and viewers that know Vilasuso from his acting work in the daytime television world (Guiding Light, Days of Our Lives and The Young and The Restless), will surely be impressed by his wide range on this project.Without giving too much away, the ending of Clyde Cooper is noteworthy, especially since all of the major conflicts are resolved.Overall, Clyde Cooper is worth more than just a passing glance. It is an entertaining and well-written thriller, that is recommended for fans of mystery, drama, and suspense. Film-maker Peter Daskaloff has done a solid job on the film's direction and screenplay. Clyde Cooper garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.: Jordi Vilasuso chatted with Digital Journal about Clyde Cooper and The Young and The Restless, as well as the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. More about Jordi Vilasuso, Thriller, Mystery, Clyde Cooper Jordi Vilasuso Thriller Mystery Clyde Cooper