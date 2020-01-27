Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jordi Vilasuso stuns in the breast cancer storyline on the Y&R Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Jordi Vilasuso has been killing it lately in the breast cancer storyline on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS.
Rey Rosales (played by Jordi Vilasuso) has been Sharon Newman's pillar of courage and comfort during her breast cancer diagnosis, which actress Sharon Case has been nailing with conviction. Vilasuso does the subtle scenes quite well, and he executes them with heart, thus making them more genuine. He brings her family (ex-husband Nick and daughters Mariah and Faith) together in a time of need, they call themselves "Team Sharon" and they all join hands, as they are rooting for Sharon to get through this ordeal.
Vilasuso is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and he shines in this breast cancer storyline. Many viewers and fans will find this storyline moving and relatable.
Both he and Case deliver powerful acting performances that are worthy of Emmy reels and awards recognition. Well done all around. It is no wonder that The Young and The Restless has been the No. 1 soap opera for the past 31 years, and is now in its 47th season.
On March 28 and 29, Vilasuso will be a part of the YR Fantasy fan events that will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, respectively. To learn more about these two YR Fantasy events, check out the official Fantasy Events Inc. website.
To check out The Young and The Restless or to stream it online, visit the official CBS website.
More about Jordi Vilasuso, sharon case, The young and the restless, y&R
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Tanya Tucker wins two Grammy Awards, 47 years after her first nod Special
Q&A: Windows 7 is dead: What small businesses need to do Special
Review: Gloria Gaynor wins 2020 Grammy Award, 40 years after first win Special
China virus sends shockwaves through Asia tourist industry
A rocket hits US embassy dining hall in Baghdad
Why it is critical that we find the source of the coronavirus
Iraq protesters rebuild torched camps as rocket attack sparks fears
Review: Tracy Young wins 2020 Grammy Award, makes music history Special
Malaysia imposes ban on Chinese tourists from Wuhan
Global alarm grows as China's capital reports first virus death