Rey Rosales (played by Jordi Vilasuso
) has been Sharon Newman's pillar of courage and comfort during her breast cancer diagnosis, which actress Sharon Case
has been nailing with conviction. Vilasuso does the subtle scenes quite well, and he executes them with heart, thus making them more genuine. He brings her family (ex-husband Nick and daughters Mariah and Faith) together in a time of need, they call themselves "Team Sharon" and they all join hands, as they are rooting for Sharon to get through this ordeal.
Vilasuso
is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and he shines in this breast cancer storyline. Many viewers and fans will find this storyline moving and relatable.
Both he and Case deliver powerful acting performances that are worthy of Emmy reels and awards recognition. Well done all around. It is no wonder that The Young and The Restless
has been the No. 1 soap opera for the past 31 years, and is now in its 47th season.
On March 28 and 29, Vilasuso will be a part of the YR Fantasy fan events that will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, respectively. To learn more about these two YR Fantasy events, check out the official Fantasy Events Inc. website
.
To check out The Young and The Restless
or to stream it online, visit the official CBS website
.