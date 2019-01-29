Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Former Philadelphia Eagles football player and magician Jon Dorenbos performed on "America's Got Talent: The Champions." "It is a great day to be alive," he said, at the end of his tic-tac-toe magic routine. Not only did Dorenbos wow the four judges of America's Got Talent, but viewers at home and those tuning in online. Critical judge Simon Cowell even remarked that he wished he had a "golden buzzer right now" and Howie Mandel agreed with Cowell. For this journalist, who has been reviewing magic for years, it was never about how a magic trick is done. It is about being moved or touch on an emotional level, and Jon Dorenbos has done that with his performance on America's Got Talent: The Champions, which are affectionately known as the "Olympics of Got Talent," and rightfully so. The Verdict Overall, Jon Dorenbos was able to deliver on America's Got Talent: The Champions. He showcased a lot of heart and passion for his craft. While he may have not made it to the finals, his future in the magic industry, and as a motivational speaker, should be very promising. Dorenbos deserves a big round of applause for a job well done. To learn more about magician Jon Dorenbos, check out his Dorenbos was quite impressive with his magic routine that involved a game of tic-tac-toe. It was simply mystifying, and what stood out were his top-notch presentation skills. He emerged as a true motivational speaker that offered words of wisdom throughout his magic performance."It is a great day to be alive," he said, at the end of his tic-tac-toe magic routine. Not only did Dorenbos wow the four judges of America's Got Talent, but viewers at home and those tuning in online. Critical judge Simon Cowell even remarked that he wished he had a "golden buzzer right now" and Howie Mandel agreed with Cowell.For this journalist, who has been reviewing magic for years, it was never about how a magic trick is done. It is about being moved or touch on an emotional level, and Jon Dorenbos has done that with his performance on America's Got Talent: The Champions, which are affectionately known as the "Olympics of Got Talent," and rightfully so.Overall, Jon Dorenbos was able to deliver on America's Got Talent: The Champions. He showcased a lot of heart and passion for his craft. While he may have not made it to the finals, his future in the magic industry, and as a motivational speaker, should be very promising. Dorenbos deserves a big round of applause for a job well done.To learn more about magician Jon Dorenbos, check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter More about Jon Dorenbos, the champions, America's Got Talent, Football, Player Jon Dorenbos the champions America s Got Talent Football Player Magician