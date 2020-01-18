Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Entertainment Rising actor Joey Nisivoccia delivers in the horror mini-series "Evil Touch," which was directed by Sergey Sarkisov. Digital Journal has the scoop. This series starts off with Karen (Carmen Hodgson), a college student that is being interviewed by FBI agents Franco and Reynolds about her frightening experience overseas with her fellow college classmates and professor, where they ended up trapped in a strange village with dark secrets. Things in that mysterious village get more complicated and intense, especially when Rick and his friend Cameron (Daniel Covin) went missing. Rick subsequently returned but he was a changed and different person. As the search continued for Rick, he convinced Karen and the others to flee the village, all while Cameron was held captive. Sanasar told Professor Miller (Perry Strong) that Rick was possessed by an ancient spirit that is on the loose. Veteran soap actors The Verdict Overall, Evil Touch is filled with drama, action, and mystery. It deserves to be experienced by all, especially for fans of horror series and thrillers. It is a digital series that will have viewers at the edge of their seats. Kudos to the cast for an acting job well done, as the audience remains in suspense for the remaining two episodes. Fans and viewers can stream the first five (out of seven episodes) of Evil Touch online on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nisivoccia filmed Evil Touch in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, for three months. He plays a college student Rick, and he does a solid job showing many layers of his character (playing the rebellious student, who is also possessed). Nisivoccia commands every scene he is in and leaves viewers wanting to see more.This series starts off with Karen (Carmen Hodgson), a college student that is being interviewed by FBI agents Franco and Reynolds about her frightening experience overseas with her fellow college classmates and professor, where they ended up trapped in a strange village with dark secrets.Things in that mysterious village get more complicated and intense, especially when Rick and his friend Cameron (Daniel Covin) went missing. Rick subsequently returned but he was a changed and different person. As the search continued for Rick, he convinced Karen and the others to flee the village, all while Cameron was held captive. Sanasar told Professor Miller (Perry Strong) that Rick was possessed by an ancient spirit that is on the loose.Veteran soap actors Erik Fellows and Alicia Leigh Willis also star as Special Agent Franco and Special Agent Reynolds respectively, and it is great to see the contrast of their personalities in the interrogation room.Overall, Evil Touch is filled with drama, action, and mystery. It deserves to be experienced by all, especially for fans of horror series and thrillers. It is a digital series that will have viewers at the edge of their seats. Kudos to the cast for an acting job well done, as the audience remains in suspense for the remaining two episodes.Fans and viewers can stream the first five (out of seven episodes) of Evil Touch online on Popstar Online : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Joey Nisivoccia about Evil Touch and being an actor in the digital age. More about Joey Nisivoccia, Evil Touch, Actor, Erik Fellows Joey Nisivoccia Evil Touch Actor Erik Fellows