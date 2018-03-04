Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Huntington - On March 3, acclaimed comedian Jim Breuer performed at The Paramount in Huntington, as part of his monthly residency at the venue. Following McKenna's set, a video displayed on the giant televised screen, where Breuer encouraged his audience to refrain themselves from videotaping the show, and talking on their cell phones. He did acknowledge that it would be a night of laughs, and rightfully so. Breuer kicked off his show with his "Comedy" set, where he acknowledged is hatred for the New York Yankees and love for the New York Mets, even though "Met fans need therapy nonstop." He also referred to the Yankees as "the mafia of baseball." While the Winter Olympics just passed, Breuer would have preferred the Long Island Kids Olympics, where growing up, he and his friends would play an intense variation of handball. Breuer also shared that he turned 50 years old this year, where he came to a startling realization that he is going to be dead soon. Breuer also made fun of people having gout due to poor eating habits. "If you get the gout, you deserve it," he said. He also reflected on the time when he was in his 20s, when his mother wanted him to get an education in college, in an effort to obtain a job with benefits and a pension, such an accountant, while his father preferred him to take the cop test. Breuer, on the other hand, wanted to be an entertainer, and poked fun at his parents' reaction to that. He mimicked them to the tee. He shared that his daughter, who is now in college, wants to change her major from psychology to fossil research. Breuer elaborated to his fans about his first colonoscopy experience, where he got "the best sleep of his life." He also noted that this procedure seems to be an insurance scan, since once needs to be at least 50 years old, for insurance to cover it. If one is 49 years old and 11 months, they would need to pay approximately six thousand dollars. "My ass is clean," he said, following the procedure, and walked away with swagger. He revealed that the real reason he hates aging is the fear of ending up in a nursing home. Also, while he loves his wife, he hates sleeping with her, since she would always wake him up at 3:30 a.m., in fear that he would die from sleep apnea (and excessive snoring). He explained that this is the reason he looks "high all the time," due to a lack of sleep. In the second segment of his stand-up comedy show, entitled "Stories," Breuer invited some childhood friends on stage, where they shared stories from the past, accompanied by his acoustic guitar player, who would continuously play the Peanuts theme song, which was the perfect fit for them for their young adventures. "The '80s were a different time," he admitted, and rightfully so. The final portion of the show, involved Breuer making an announcement that he will be opening for Metallica on their North American "WorldWired" Tour, which was a thrill for the Valley Stream native. He even treated his Paramount crowd his own The Verdict Overall, Jim Breuer was superb at To learn more about Jim Breuer and his touring schedule, check out his Breuer shared the stage with comedian Bryan McKenna who was able to warm up the stage thanks to his witty and clever 15-minute set that involved jokes about his large family (six siblings), niece, breastfeeding in public, Irish Catholic background, and the Belt Parkway. For more information on Bryan McKenna, check out his official homepage Following McKenna's set, a video displayed on the giant televised screen, where Breuer encouraged his audience to refrain themselves from videotaping the show, and talking on their cell phones. He did acknowledge that it would be a night of laughs, and rightfully so.Breuer kicked off his show with his "Comedy" set, where he acknowledged is hatred for the New York Yankees and love for the New York Mets, even though "Met fans need therapy nonstop." He also referred to the Yankees as "the mafia of baseball."While the Winter Olympics just passed, Breuer would have preferred the Long Island Kids Olympics, where growing up, he and his friends would play an intense variation of handball.Breuer also shared that he turned 50 years old this year, where he came to a startling realization that he is going to be dead soon. Breuer also made fun of people having gout due to poor eating habits. "If you get the gout, you deserve it," he said.He also reflected on the time when he was in his 20s, when his mother wanted him to get an education in college, in an effort to obtain a job with benefits and a pension, such an accountant, while his father preferred him to take the cop test. Breuer, on the other hand, wanted to be an entertainer, and poked fun at his parents' reaction to that. He mimicked them to the tee. He shared that his daughter, who is now in college, wants to change her major from psychology to fossil research.Breuer elaborated to his fans about his first colonoscopy experience, where he got "the best sleep of his life." He also noted that this procedure seems to be an insurance scan, since once needs to be at least 50 years old, for insurance to cover it. If one is 49 years old and 11 months, they would need to pay approximately six thousand dollars. "My ass is clean," he said, following the procedure, and walked away with swagger.He revealed that the real reason he hates aging is the fear of ending up in a nursing home. Also, while he loves his wife, he hates sleeping with her, since she would always wake him up at 3:30 a.m., in fear that he would die from sleep apnea (and excessive snoring). He explained that this is the reason he looks "high all the time," due to a lack of sleep.In the second segment of his stand-up comedy show, entitled "Stories," Breuer invited some childhood friends on stage, where they shared stories from the past, accompanied by his acoustic guitar player, who would continuously play the Peanuts theme song, which was the perfect fit for them for their young adventures. "The '80s were a different time," he admitted, and rightfully so.The final portion of the show, involved Breuer making an announcement that he will be opening for Metallica on their North American "WorldWired" Tour, which was a thrill for the Valley Stream native. He even treated his Paramount crowd his own heavy metal version of Metallica's "Enter Sandman."Overall, Jim Breuer was superb at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. His set was a blend of comedy, storytelling and music. After having seen him six times previously over the years, in several Long Island venues, this show was quite different than all of his others, and a lot funnier. His mannerisms and facial expressions were hilarious. Breuer is worth seeing live whenever he comes to town, especially at The Paramount for his residency shows.To learn more about Jim Breuer and his touring schedule, check out his official website More about Jim Breuer, the paramount, Residency, Huntington Jim Breuer the paramount Residency Huntington