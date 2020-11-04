Director and writer Jeffrey Scott Collins was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" about his comedy film "Poor Greg Drowning."
Collins described it as an "edgy, R-rated romantic comedy" starring Emmy-nominated actor Graham Sibley (Dark/Web) in the title role of Greg. It came out on August 11 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Dish, DirecTV, and Spectrum. The movie garnered a rave review from Digital Journal.
Telly award-winning host Donna Drake spoke with filmmaker Jeffrey Scott Collins, and their conversation may be seen below. "A lot of the characters in the movie are exaggerated versions of people in my life and Graham's life," he said. "If Graham and I had a baby, it would be 'Greg,' just the exaggerated version, a little bit," he said.
They spoke about the inspiration behind the concept, and the symbolism in the film. "The character is drowning in depression and the character is a love addict," he revealed.
The comedy is available on Apple TV by clicking here. The trailer of Poor Greg Drowning may be seen below.
Director, writer, and filmmaker Jeffrey Scott Collins