Jeff Timmons, the founding member of the pop group 98 Degrees, was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show." Digital Journal has the scoop. Timmons was interviewed by Telly award-winning host and journalist Donna Drake. He opened up about his roots growing up in Ohio, and he revealed that Boyz II Men were huge influences on him, musically. "They were the catalysts for me starting 98 Degrees," he said. He told the story of how he started the group 98 Degrees, and how they got signed to Motown Records. He expressed his appreciation for his dedicated fans over the past 25 years. He shared the story about how he met his wife, Amanda. "It gets really tough to find love in a business like this, or to get serious with somebody," he said. "I accidentially fell in love with her and fortunately, for me, it changed my life," he added about Amanda. Timmons also offered his insights on social media, and he acknowledged that he is driven simply by his love for creating and the opportunity to be creative. "Also, being a father to five kids," he said. "I love being alive, being creative and doing something new every day."