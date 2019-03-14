Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment On March 12, the docudrama "Madonna and the Breakfast Club" was released on digital and on-demand platforms via The Orchard. This film conveyed Madonna's drive, vision, and convincing nature (and ballsy attitude), as well as her unmatched work ethic. Director The Verdict Overall, Jamie Auld is fantastic in playing the woman - who would ultimately become the "Queen of Pop"- in her early years as a struggling artist in this compelling docudrama. This 23-year-old actress is going places. It is recommended for all fans of pop music and the "Material Girl." Madonna and the Breakfast Club is a well-written docudrama about Madonna's rise to fame, and most importantly, it underscores the history of her first group, the Breakfast Club, and how it all started. It really delves beyond the surface since it tells the story of an ambitious woman who was able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine the boundaries of pop music, thus molding the genre into what it is today. Madonna was a true trailblazer in every sense of the word. This docudrama commands the viewer's attention for its entire duration, and it is a fitting homage to a musical goddess. Madonna and the Breakfast Club garners an A rating. This documentary deals with Madonna's early years, and it is an important story that needed to be told. Rising actress Jamie Auld gives a stunning and transformative performance as a young Madonna (in 1979 Corona, Queens). She captures her mannerisms and style to the tee.This film conveyed Madonna's drive, vision, and convincing nature (and ballsy attitude), as well as her unmatched work ethic. Director Guy Guido did an exceptional job on the direction and on the screenplay and deserves a standing ovation for bringing this story to life.Overall, Jamie Auld is fantastic in playing the woman - who would ultimately become the "Queen of Pop"- in her early years as a struggling artist in this compelling docudrama. This 23-year-old actress is going places. It is recommended for all fans of pop music and the "Material Girl."Madonna and the Breakfast Club is a well-written docudrama about Madonna's rise to fame, and most importantly, it underscores the history of her first group, the Breakfast Club, and how it all started. It really delves beyond the surface since it tells the story of an ambitious woman who was able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine the boundaries of pop music, thus molding the genre into what it is today. Madonna was a true trailblazer in every sense of the word.This docudrama commands the viewer's attention for its entire duration, and it is a fitting homage to a musical goddess. Madonna and the Breakfast Club garners an A rating. More about Jamie Auld, Madonna, documdrama, Breakfast club Jamie Auld Madonna documdrama Breakfast club