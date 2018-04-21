Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor James Reynolds was nominated for the 2018 daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series." It is safe to say that Reynolds' time has finally come for the coveted Emmy win. Reynolds is long-overdue for an Emmy, and his 2018 Emmy reel for "Outstanding Lead Actor" was superb. It has a neat story arc with a beginning, middle and an end, and it showcases his wide range as an actor. One could feel the pain and the emotion in his acting performance. Reynolds excels in the execution of the performance, as well as its content and creativity. He should be rewarded accordingly for all the hard work he put into this well-written story-line. While the other four nominees ( Tune in on April 29, to see if James Reynolds will finally walk away with his long-overdue Emmy award. Reynolds portrays Abe Carver on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. This marks his fourth career Emmy nomination, and third for his acting work on Days of Our Lives, where he was previously nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" in 2004 and 2017 respectively.It is safe to say that Reynolds' time has finally come for the coveted Emmy win. Reynolds is long-overdue for an Emmy, and his 2018 Emmy reel for "Outstanding Lead Actor" was superb. It has a neat story arc with a beginning, middle and an end, and it showcases his wide range as an actor. One could feel the pain and the emotion in his acting performance. Reynolds excels in the execution of the performance, as well as its content and creativity. He should be rewarded accordingly for all the hard work he put into this well-written story-line.While the other four nominees ( Peter Bergman , Michael Easton, John McCook and Billy Miller) in the "Lead Actor" category this year delivered noteworthy performances in their own right, none of their reels came even close to the powerhouse reel submitted by James Reynolds. The depth of his performance was incredible, and it checks off all the Emmy criteria.Tune in on April 29, to see if James Reynolds will finally walk away with his long-overdue Emmy award. More about james reynolds, Emmy, lead actor, Reel, days of our lives james reynolds Emmy lead actor Reel days of our lives