Harlow
won the coveted Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her stellar portrayal of Lianna Ramos
in The Bay
on Amazon Prime. This marked Jade Harlow's second career Daytime Emmy Award.
In her acceptance speech, Harlow
acknowledged that she was speechless and that she did not expect to win this award. She thanked everybody in The Bay
that helped make this a reality.
Over the last two years, her acting performances have consistenly garnered praise and rave reviews from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so.
The Bay
Kristos Andrews and Gregori J. Martin at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards
CBS Broadcasting
also won the coveted Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" and for "Outstanding Directing Team." Kristos Andrews also won for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series."
Read More
Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow
Bjoern Kommerell
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jade Harlow
about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination back in May of 2020.