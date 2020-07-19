Email
article imageReview: Jade Harlow wins 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for 'The Bay' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On July 19, acclaimed actress Jade Harlow triumphed at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, which were presented remotely this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harlow won the coveted Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her stellar portrayal of Lianna Ramos in The Bay on Amazon Prime. This marked Jade Harlow's second career Daytime Emmy Award.
In her acceptance speech, Harlow acknowledged that she was speechless and that she did not expect to win this award. She thanked everybody in The Bay that helped make this a reality.
Over the last two years, her acting performances have consistenly garnered praise and rave reviews from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
The Bay also won the coveted Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" and for "Outstanding Directing Team." Kristos Andrews also won for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series."
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jade Harlow about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination back in May of 2020.
