Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who portrays Steffy Forrester Spencer, should win the 2018 Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress." Her Emmy reel is solid and full of emotion and distress, where the viewer can see her wide range as an actress. She portrays Steffy in a very vulnerable state, where she is overcome with guilt (especially when she wakes up sleeping next to her husband's father, Bill Spencer, played by Don Diamont). Most impressive about her reel is that it conveys a powerful story-line from start to finish, which makes it easier for anybody to follow along. In end of her compelling reel, she leaves viewers in a state of suspense, with a clever cliffhanger ("This isn't about you, it's your father," she tells Liam Spencer, played by Wood's onscreen husband, Wood was previously nominated for the "Outstanding Younger Actress" Emmy awards in 2012 and 2013 respectively for playing Steffy on The Bold and The Beautiful, and this marks her third career Emmy nomination (and first nod in the "Supporting Actress" category). Wood is long-overdue for an Emmy, since her story-lines with Liam truly are the driving force, and a major highlight of the show.Wood's onscreen husband, Scott Clifton , took home the "Outstanding Lead Actor" daytime Emmy award last year, and they have great acting chemistry in her reel this year. Being the sole nominee from The Bold and The Beautiful, gives Wood the advantage over the three nominees from The Young and The Restless, who may split the vote. Wood's biggest competition may come from Susan Seaforth Hayes, but she is already receiving an Emmy award on April 29, for "Lifetime Achievement," and if Emmy voters want to reward a comeback veteran, it will be Marla Adams as the sentimental favorite. Regardless, Wood proves that her Emmy reel is about quality over quantity (the number of minutes that the reel spans), and she steals every scene.