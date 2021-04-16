Email
Review: Jacob Young spotlights Katherine Kelly Lang in his podcast

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy winner Jacob Young recently spotlighted veteran actress Katherine Kelly Lang in his podcast. Digital Journal has the recap.
His podcast "Real Conversations with Jacob Young" is brought to you by Boys Town, which has been saving children and healing families for over a century.
An Emmy-nominated actress, Katherine Kelly Lang played his on-screen mother Brooke Logan when he portrayed Rick Forrester on the hit CBS daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful.
Katherine Kelly Lang on The Bold and The Beautiful
Katherine Kelly Lang on 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
Gilles Toucas, CBS Broadcasting
His podcast episode with Katherine Kelly Lang may be heard by clicking here. It is a sincere and heartwarming conversation that is worth checking out featuring two of daytime TV's most beloved actors: Young and Lang. Well done.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
