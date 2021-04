Katherine Kelly Lang on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Gilles Toucas, CBS Broadcasting

.My exclusive interview with @KatherineKellyL is now available! Please hit the link to start listening https://t.co/qfP6W3v3XN sponsored by @BoysTown Boys Town has been saving children and healing families for over 100 years. @BandB_CBS pic.twitter.com/9mCqZKiUjR — Jacob W. Young (@Jacob_W_Young) April 14, 2021

His podcast "Real Conversations with Jacob Young" is brought to you by Boys Town , which has been saving children and healing families for over a century.An Emmy-nominated actress, Katherine Kelly Lang played his on-screen mother Brooke Logan when he portrayed Rick Forrester on the hit CBS daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful.His podcast episode with Katherine Kelly Lang may be heard by clicking here . It is a sincere and heartwarming conversation that is worth checking out featuring two of daytime TV's most beloved actors: Young and Lang. Well done.To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young , follow him on Twitter and Instagram