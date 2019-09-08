Special By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Entertainment In a recent episode of "The Young and The Restless" on CBS, that aired on September 4, Jack Abbott called his sister, Traci Abbott, on the phone informing her about his future. She shows empathy to everything that he is telling her (that this trip is a "change of scenery" and a "change of point of view" for him). She cares about his safety and whether he is okay. "This was a good decision making this trip," he tells her but is vague about his whereabouts. He responds that he is headed "away from everything and everyone." "I need to recharge, I need new air," he added. While she tells him that she won't pry, she wants him to take care of himself and to check in from time to time. "I hope you find what you're looking for," she concludes. Maitland proves that she is one of the most underrated actresses out there. This year, she earned her latest Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" and judging from a performance as deep and impressive as this one, she is on her way to many more Emmy nominations in the future. Peter Bergman is consistently excellent as Jack Abbott, a role that he has played for nearly three decades (November 27 will mark his 30th anniversary on the show playing Jack). Jack Abbott (played by multi-Emmy award-winning soap actor Peter Bergman ) decides to take a long-needed trip. His sister, Traci (played brilliantly by Bethe Maitland), inquires as to whether or not he is all right. He apologizes to her for not responding to her call earlier since he was preoccupied due to traffic and directions.She shows empathy to everything that he is telling her (that this trip is a "change of scenery" and a "change of point of view" for him). She cares about his safety and whether he is okay. "This was a good decision making this trip," he tells her but is vague about his whereabouts. He responds that he is headed "away from everything and everyone." "I need to recharge, I need new air," he added.While she tells him that she won't pry, she wants him to take care of himself and to check in from time to time. "I hope you find what you're looking for," she concludes. Beth Maitland shines as Traci Abbott in this situation and shows her ability to nail a subtle yet powerful scene. It was a heartfelt and heartwarming performance. Her character is very optimistic, bubbly and full of life.Maitland proves that she is one of the most underrated actresses out there. This year, she earned her latest Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" and judging from a performance as deep and impressive as this one, she is on her way to many more Emmy nominations in the future.Peter Bergman is consistently excellent as Jack Abbott, a role that he has played for nearly three decades (November 27 will mark his 30th anniversary on the show playing Jack). More about jack abbott, The young and the restless, Episode, CBS, traci jack abbott The young and the re... Episode CBS traci Beth Maitland