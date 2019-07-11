Special By By Sarah Gopaul 3 hours ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include the complete BFF antics of a couple of young New Yorkers; a new take on a suburban horror story; a unique approach to refugee life; a giallo mystery; and the anniversary of fictional baseball legends. Broad City: The Complete Series (DVD) Paramount Home Media Distribution All great adventures must eventually come to an end — even one led by a couple of the greatest queens in NYC. But they certainly don’t disappoint their fans by making their departure as unconventional as the rest of their friendship by including a cross-city trek with a toilet. While turning 30 helps them realize it’s time to grow up, it’s not like they’re going to do it all at once. To top-off five seasons of hijinks, the final chapter includes a hazardous walk through Manhattan, an inspired business venture, a store window art installation, a protest against “sh*t buckets” and an intervention. This series was a favourite for many and it will be hard to let it go, but at least everyone involved will know the quality never wavered and they never compromised. Special features include: deleted and extended scenes; outtakes; “Hack Into Broad City”; and “Behind Broad City.” (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Double Face (Blu-ray) Arrow Video This is a subtler take on the giallo picture with much less blood, but equally bizarre circumstances. The film opens with the crash and the rest of the picture is about the initially grieving and then very confused widower. Yet, true to the genre, there’s an endless string of beautiful, naked women who pass through the frame. The mystery consumes him, but those close to him believe he’s chasing a ghost… which seems plausible, until it becomes more obvious someone is definitely trying to frame John. Clandestine meetings with empty promises of evidence and disappeared proof of Helen’s survival are just some of the obstacles in John’s way of finally uncovering the truth. Special features include: commentary by author and critic Tim Lucas; interview with composer Nora Orlandi; “The Many Faces of Nora Orlandi”; “The Terrifying Dr. Freda”; image gallery; and theatrical trailers. (Arrow Video) The Illusionist (Blu-ray) MVD Visual People go to magic shows to be amazed, but many will also spend a fair amount of time trying to figure out how the illusion was achieved. It’s impossible to think a performer would be accused of fraud for doing too good of a job of hoodwinking his audience, yet that is the charge the magician faces. However, offending the monarchy with his trickeries is only half his trouble. The other half of this mystery is a love story, doomed by the fact that she’s already betrothed to the historically abusive prince. What follows is a game of cat and mouse in which Special features include: commentary by writer/director Neil Burger; making-of featurette; interview with Jessica Biel; and theatrical trailer. (MVD Visual) Major League 30th Anniversary (Blu-ray) Paramount Home Media Distribution This is an ‘80s classic that even those who don’t know much about or even like watching baseball will enjoy. Sheen’s character is nicknamed “Wild Thing,” surprisingly for antics on the field rather than off of it. Berenger plays the straight guy who is a through-and-through ball player that won’t retire in spite of injury. Special features include: commentary by writer/director David S. Ward and producer Chris Chesser; alternate ending with filmmaker introduction; making-of featurette; “A Major League Look at Major League”; “Bob Uecker: Just a Bit Outside”; “A Tour of Cerrano’s Locker”; and photo gallery. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Pet Sematary (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Media Distribution This is a remake of the 1989 film based on Special features include: alternate ending; deleted and extended scenes; “Night Terrors”; “The Tale of Timmy Baterman”; and “Beyond the Deadfall.” (Paramount Home Media Distribution) The Running Man (Blu-ray) Arrow Academy There are multiple elements to this story, which get more complicated as they collide. Stella is apprehensive about committing fraud, but she loves her husband enough to risk it so they can live happily together. Unfortunately, the last part of the plan becomes difficult as Rex’s new identity also comes with an abrasive new attitude. As the saying goes, “Money changes people,” and Rex is far from immune. Stephen’s constant presence puts him further on edge, but he’s another mystery as his interest in Stella is difficult to decipher. As the narrative progresses, more of the story and the characters’ histories are revealed — though it does nothing to redeem them and is instead just intended to disclose their motivations. The ending is as expected, though it does take it’s time getting there. Special features include: commentary by Peter William Evans, author of “British Film-Makers: Carol Reed”; “On The Trail Of The Running Man”; Lee Remick at the National Film Theatre; and image gallery. (Arrow Academy) Silent Hill (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Based on the video game of the same name, this was considered one of the most frightening horror movies of the year. A lot has come to pass in 13 years, but one thing has not changed: the chilling effect of the movie’s still terrifying monsters that emerge when the darkness rises. The special effects look a little rough around the edges now, but they’re still effective. The curse’s backstory is so horrible, viewers are unlikely to sympathize with any of the characters beyond those who foolishly stumbled into this nightmare. Adapting the terrors of the game for the movie works well, as they also replicate the hair-raising anxiety that accompanies the sound of the warning siren. Consequently, this narrative has also inspired some of the creepiest and best cosplay at fan conventions. Special features include: commentary by cinematographer Dan Laustsen; making-of vintage featurette; making-of six-part documentary; interview with director Christophe Gans; interview with makeup-effects artist Paul Jones; “A Tale of Two Jodelles”; “Dance of the Pyramid”; on-set interviews and behind-the-scenes footage; photo galleries; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) This Island Earth (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is a different kind of ‘50s science fiction as the scientist goes to the aliens instead of the reverse. In this way, creators were responsible for building a whole extra-terrestrial world as well as imagining its advanced technology. Beginning with what turns out to be Meacham’s entrance test, the oversized communications device includes video calling and its own laser. There is a fairly standard aesthetic applied to the look of the alien technology, which works for the picture… at least for the “interior” shots. Films like this highlight the ingenuity that went into immersing characters and viewers in another world before the existence of CGI. The narrative gets a bit muddled near the end, but it’s interesting overall. Special features include: commentary with author and Academy Award winning visual effects artist Robert Skotak; extended making-of documentary; interview with film historian David Schecter on the film’s music; “Alien Ideas”; “Facts about Perspecta Stereophonic Sound by Bob Furmanek”; War Of The Planets 1958 Castle Films release; “Trailers from Hell”; still galleries; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Transit (DVD) Music Box Films This is a complex tale of unintentional lies and fateful entanglements. Set during WWII, Georg and countless others are fleeing in attempt to stay ahead of the cleansing until they can find a way off-continent. Foreign consulates are inundated with requests for passage, though even that window is narrowing. However, each path Georg takes seems to bring him closer to people he’d rather avoid. The narrative is very much an onion with many layers, each revealing a new connection between characters. Most notably, in spite of being a period drama, the set is somewhat timeless. Shot in a modern day city (minus cell phones), the cars, building styles, set decorations and costumes are not indicative of the 1940s, but they don’t feel entirely contemporary either. This choice gives the already captivating story an intriguing aesthetic and the ability to relate to present experiences. Special features include: making-of featurette; interview with director Christian Petzold; “The Refugee as a Person”; “Franz Rogowski: Shooting Star”; filmmaker Q&A at the Film Society of Lincoln Center; and collector’s booklet. (Music Box Films) Trapped Alive (Blu-ray) Arrow Video If only people would pay attention to signs informing them not to pick up hitchhikers, particularly near prisons. Or turn around and go home when the weather is formidable. But neither of those things happen, so two young women end up the hostages of three escaped cons — who quite frankly make it look like they could’ve broken out anytime with the lack of security measures. The monster in the mine would’ve been better off hidden for more of the movie as the caveman crossed with a prospector look isn’t exactly scary. However, what is more frightening are the terrible decisions made by most of the characters. But neither of those things happen, so two young women end up the hostages of three escaped cons — who quite frankly make it look like they could've broken out anytime with the lack of security measures. The monster in the mine would've been better off hidden for more of the movie as the caveman crossed with a prospector look isn't exactly scary. However, what is more frightening are the terrible decisions made by most of the characters.Special features include: commentary with director Leszek Burzynski; commentary with special effects artist Hank Carlson and horror writer Josh Hadley; commentary with The Hysteria Continues; "There's EVIL Underground"; "Upper Michigan Tonight"; and "Leszek Burzynski: The Early Years." (Arrow Video)