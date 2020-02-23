Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - On February 22, actor Ingo Rademacher ("General Hospital") performed at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. Rademacher shared stories about the show and even gave several of his fans $20 bills for answering trivia questions correctly. Being in a comedy club, he made jokes about Canada and several of his General Hospital co-stars. He also spoke about He also spoke about being a Los Angeles County lifeguard, which is something that he finds "very rewarding," and finally, he shared his thoughts about parenting, before participating in a Question and Answer (Q&A) session with the fans. When asked by this journalist about why Mauna Kea is important to him and his family, Rademacher responded, "It is basically sacred land. My wife and I flew out there and did a whole video. Her ancestors and cousins are from there, and they all have their tents set up blocking the road for anybody to go up there for the heavy machinery to start building the telescope. It's controversial since we want to look into space since that's the only way that the human race is going to survive. It will involve travel and that's why we are doing all this, for the human race to survive. It's a fight. My wife and my son are native Hawaiians. We need to preserve beautiful landmarks. My wife is very passionate about it and she wanted the kids to experience it as well." The touching video entitled "Protect Mauna Kea" may be seen on Rademacher's YouTube channel. Particularly impressive about Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown is that at this Ingo Rademacher fan event they were able to give the crowd a taste of Port Charles with a food menu that dedicated to the show that featured such items as Josslyn Soup and Salad, Jasper "Jax" Jacks Quesadillas, Mob Boss Pizza, Carly's Chicken Caesar Wrap and the Port Chuck Rock N'Diner Burger. "Thank you, Jimmy, at Governor's," Rademacher said, expressing his gratitude to the management of the venue. The Verdict Overall, it was a fun and entertaining fan event on Long Island, where the New York audience enjoying spending time with Ingo Rademacher and his son, Peanut, at the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. Hopefully, Rademacher will be back again in the near future. Hopefully, Rademacher will be back again in the near future.To learn more about actor Ingo Rademacher, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram