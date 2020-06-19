Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The cast, crew, and producers of "Indoor Boys" have a major reason to be proud. It won six 2020 Indie Series Awards. Digital Journal has the scoop. Alex Wyse also won for "Best Actor in a Comedy" for playing Nate, while Wesley Taylor claimed the Indie Series Award award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy" for playing Luke. Veteran Broadway actress Carolee Carmello won for "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy" for playing Wyse's onscreen mother, Ellen, in Indoor Boys, and Frankie Grande also won for "Best Guest Actor in a Comedy" for playing Tyler. In addition, actress Veanne Cox scored a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Lenora in Indoor Boys. The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be held remotely but they will be televised on CBS. To learn more about Indoor Boys or to stream the series online, check out their The 2020 Indie Series Awards was hosted remotely by Sean Kanan Indoor Boys scored six wins (out of 15 nominations), which included the coveted awards for "Best Comedy Series" and "Best Directing in a Comedy" for showrunners Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor, both of which wrote and directed the popular comedic series. Thus far, the series released three seasons.Alex Wyse also won for "Best Actor in a Comedy" for playing Nate, while Wesley Taylor claimed the Indie Series Award award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy" for playing Luke. Veteran Broadway actress Carolee Carmello won for "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy" for playing Wyse's onscreen mother, Ellen, in Indoor Boys, and Frankie Grande also won for "Best Guest Actor in a Comedy" for playing Tyler.In addition, actress Veanne Cox scored a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Lenora in Indoor Boys. The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be held remotely but they will be televised on CBS.To learn more about Indoor Boys or to stream the series online, check out their official website More about Indoor Boys, Indie Series Awards, alex wyse Indoor Boys Indie Series Awards alex wyse