Imagine Dragons' "Believer" is a great documentary on HBO to watch if you are stuck at home during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In this compelling documentary, Dan Reynolds (the frontman of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons) goes on a new mission to explore how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ+ members. He brought attention to the staggering statistics, which indicated that there are too many Mormons that were committing suicide in the LGBTQ+ community. Reynolds acknowledged that his goal for the LoveLoud Festival is to serve as a safe haven for everybody to feel the love and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ fan-base.

Believer is a tour de force documentary on HBO, which showcases Dan Reynolds using his platform as a multi-platinum-selling recording artist to make a difference in people's lives, especially the LGBTQ community with the help of the LoveLoud Foundation and the LoveLoud Festival. Dan Reynolds is not afraid to be raw, sincere and vulnerable. Believer is an eye-opening experience and it garners two giant thumbs up.