It was directed by Anthony C. Ferrante. Ziering also stars as Hunter Shaw, where he contends with an "ocean-borne outbreak" that poses a threat to the community of his seaside island. It is nonstop action and drama, especially those that love zombies and blood.
Without giving too much away, this is an original that needs to be seen by as many viewers as possible. Fans of the Sharknado
series will certainly love Zombie Tidal Wave
, as they are in for quite the ride.
The Verdict
Overall, Ian Ziering
and the cast will sustain the viewer's attention in Zombie Tidal Wave
. They will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. It is filled with elements of supernatural, mystery and suspense. This SyFy original garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
