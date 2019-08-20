Email
Review: Ian Ziering delivers on 'Zombie Tidal Wave' on SyFy Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On August 17, the original film "Zombie Tidal Wave" aired on NBC/SyFy, starring actor, producer and co-writer Ian Ziering ("90210" fame).
It was directed by Anthony C. Ferrante. Ziering also stars as Hunter Shaw, where he contends with an "ocean-borne outbreak" that poses a threat to the community of his seaside island. It is nonstop action and drama, especially those that love zombies and blood.
Without giving too much away, this is an original that needs to be seen by as many viewers as possible. Fans of the Sharknado series will certainly love Zombie Tidal Wave, as they are in for quite the ride.
The Verdict
Overall, Ian Ziering and the cast will sustain the viewer's attention in Zombie Tidal Wave. They will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. It is filled with elements of supernatural, mystery and suspense. This SyFy original garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
For more information on Zombie Tidal Wave, check out its official Facebook page and Twitter page.
Read More: Ian Ziering chatted with Digital Journal about the 90210 reboot, as well as Zombie Tidal Wave and he remembered his late co-star Luke Perry.
