Special By By Sarah Gopaul 7 hours ago in Entertainment ‘I, Tonya’ is a gripping film that goes beyond the scandal heard around the world in order to explore the class bias that plagued the figure skater’s entire career. Tonya ( It’s unlikely anyone but those involved will ever know the complete truth, but if the majority of this film is to be believed, Tonya got the short-end of the stick in life and in relation to “the incident.” In addition to a rough personal life, Tonya was also held back professionally because even though she was often the best skater, her score was reflective of the judges’ bias against her lower class background. As one judge confessed, she didn’t possess the image they wanted to present on a world stage. But when she completed the triple axel, she knew they could no longer deny her… but they didn’t have to make her first every time, which spurred the on-ice rivalry between Tonya and Nancy. The film’s presentation is brilliant with the actors recreating interviews with their real-life counterparts, corroborating or contradicting each other’s versions of the story, which is also being played out on the screen. Their language and tone are infallible, both as they recount the story and as they re-enact some of the most significant events of these people’s lives. As with life, comedy is borne out of tragedy so the movie’s dark sense of humour is always lurking, even in the more unfortunate scenes. The acting is superb. While the men are noteworthy, the women are exceptional (just look at the comparison video below). Robbie captures Tonya’s determination and sass perfectly, excelling in the interview scenes which allows for even more personality. Janney is also standout as she spits venom with almost every sentence, regardless of who she is talking to or who might be listening. Both women will definitely be contenders during this year’s award season with Janney already capturing the Golden Globe for best supporting actress. Check out this exclusive short mashup for the new film @ITonyaMovie that juxtaposes actual footage of Tonya Harding and several other characters in the film with the actors who play them. https://t.co/Z3itUaRksk pic.twitter.com/Qu4SIAe8BU — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 9, 2018 Director: Craig Gillespie Starring: Margot Robbie, It’s not often a scandal becomes engrained in pop culture or someone’s name becomes a verb. Conversely, these situations are almost always more complex than anyone realized and the “truth” is rarely an absolute. The curiosity of the public lends the central figures their 15-minutes of fame before they’re replaced by the next sensational news headline, but that doesn’t always mean they’re forgotten or that their stories are complete. Janney is also standout as she spits venom with almost every sentence, regardless of who she is talking to or who might be listening. Both women will definitely be contenders during this year's award season with Janney already capturing the Golden Globe for best supporting actress.