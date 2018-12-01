Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The new documentary, "I Am Paul Walker," was released on the fifth year anniversary of the death of beloved American actor Paul Walker. Digital Journal has the scoop. The documentary features heart-warming and honest interviews from his family members (his mother, Cheryl, father, Paul, sisters, and brothers) and colleagues such as Tyrese Gibson (Fast and the Furious), and director Rob Cohen, who directed the first Fast and the Furious film. "Cinema couldn't capture it all," director Rob Cohen admitted, and rightfully so. Paul Walker passed away tragically in 2013 after a tragic car crash. He was 40 years old. People from all over the world mourned his loss. In 2013, The Verdict Overall, I Am Paul Walker does an excellent job covering the impact that Walker left behind with his acting work, but most importantly, his philanthropy. The film is a testament to Walker's beautiful legacy, and it really tugs at the heart. It is a must for any Paul Walker or Fast and the Furious fan. This documentary feature garners an A+ rating. For more information on the Paul Walker Foundation, check out its Director Adrian Buitenhuis did a brilliant job directing this compelling documentary, and it sustains the viewer's attention for its entire 90-minute duration. It really delves beyond the surface, and it really covers all aspects of Walker's life, from his childhood (when he started acting in commercials) to his successful career as a Hollywood actor. He also reveals his struggles as an actor dealing with fame, and he wanted to distance himself from that world.The documentary features heart-warming and honest interviews from his family members (his mother, Cheryl, father, Paul, sisters, and brothers) and colleagues such as Tyrese Gibson (Fast and the Furious), and director Rob Cohen, who directed the first Fast and the Furious film. "Cinema couldn't capture it all," director Rob Cohen admitted, and rightfully so.Paul Walker passed away tragically in 2013 after a tragic car crash. He was 40 years old. People from all over the world mourned his loss.In 2013, Walker was named one of the most charitable celebrities of the year, especially for his humanitarian work with his nonprofit organization, Reach Out Worldwide Overall, I Am Paul Walker does an excellent job covering the impact that Walker left behind with his acting work, but most importantly, his philanthropy. The film is a testament to Walker's beautiful legacy, and it really tugs at the heart. It is a must for any Paul Walker or Fast and the Furious fan. This documentary feature garners an A+ rating.For more information on the Paul Walker Foundation, check out its official homepage More about I Am Paul Walker, Documentary, Humanitarian, Paul Walker I Am Paul Walker Documentary Humanitarian Paul Walker