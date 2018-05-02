Special By By Sarah Gopaul 57 mins ago in Entertainment The special presentations section of Hot Docs looks at two very popular pastimes with mass appeal: food and video games. A scene from 'Constructing Albert' Hot Docs Constructing Albert Foodies and those in the food industry are often aware of the world’s great chefs and their prestigious restaurants. Michelin stars obviously help identify the best of the best, but there are still some that stand above the rest. One of the most well-known of these was Spain’s El Bulli, which rocketed Ferran Adrià to the top of the list — however, his brother, Albert Adrià, didn’t receive the same recognition in spite of helping create the phenomenal restaurant. Now attempting to escape his brother’s shadow, Albert is a visionary who not only devises incredible menus but also amazing ways to serve those meals. After concocting more than a thousand dishes at El Bulli, he’s ready to put his name to his own creations. Each of the restaurants specializes in a different style of cuisine, headed by a chef hand-selected by the proprietor based on his experience working with them previously. Yet, in spite of this meticulous process, Albert will still be personally overseeing each location via daily visits. It’s not surprising to see he’s a perfectionist, but directors Laura Collado and Jim Loomis also capture the chef’s tenacity, brilliance and need for control. Such a grand scheme is bound to have some hiccups, but Albert does his best to roll with the punches and stay on track. The first of his restaurants, Tickets and 41°, earn Michelin stars almost immediately. But the apex is Enigma, a unique culinary experience that takes dining to a new level. As the launch date approaches, it begins to occupy all of Albert’s attention as he grows concerned his extraordinary concept may not be realized. A scene from 'Playing Hard' Hot Docs Playing Hard The video game industry is one of the largest in the world. The majority of games are published by a few select companies, and the bulk of those are sequels or reboots of already existing storylines and characters. Consequently, like in most realms of the entertainment industry, there is a reluctance to support original concepts because they present a riskier investment. While already existing games have a built-in audience that’s likely only to grow with time, a fresh idea needs to be built from the ground up. In Jason Vandenberghe has spent years trying to bring his idea to fruition and Ubisoft is finally going to make his dream come true. In a world where samurai, Vikings and knights exist simultaneously, they battle each other for glory using lifelike weapons and strategies. Director Jean-Simon Chartier weaves together these two contrasting experiences into a cohesive look behind the curtain of game development. On the one hand, the creative pours his heart into the project only to have it eventually broken; on the other, the demanding day-to-day of producing a video game from scratch wavers between insightful and tedious. Nonetheless, viewers will likely still walk away with a desire to buy "For Honor" and guard their million-dollar-ideas with their life. 