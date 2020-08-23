Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment "High School Musical: The Series" on the streaming service Disney+ is a great series to watch while stuck at home during the COVID-19 quarantine. High School Musical: The Series is an interesting take on the classic feature film from 13 years ago. Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo are superb in their starring roles as Ricky and Nini, while Matt Cornett as EJ in 'High School Musical: The Series" Disney+, Fred Hayes The youth is able to perform new material and noteworthy remakes of classic songs as they are determined to bring their meta-version of "High School Musical" to the East High stage. This digital series takes things to the next level because consists of additional drama both in the characters' academic and personal/family lives. It teaches such values as perseverance, teamwork, dedication, hard work, as well as the need for young and aspiring drama students to hone their craft. Without giving too much away, friendships will be tested, showmances will prosper, conflicts flare up, while many lives are changed drastically and perpetually. The Verdict Overall, High School Musical: The Series is warm, witty and entertaining. It is a digital series with a lot of heart, and its is highly recommended for all. There is something in it for everybody and it is worth watching with the entire family. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. For more information on High School Musical: The Series, check out the official This compelling series, created by Tim Federle, is comprised of 10 episodes, and it is set at East High, which ironically enough, is the setting of the original film. It follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical, which is directed by the school's new drama teacher Miss Jenn (played by Kate Reinders).High School Musical: The Series is an interesting take on the classic feature film from 13 years ago. Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo are superb in their starring roles as Ricky and Nini, while Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie are sensational as EJ and Gina respectively; moreover, they successfully tackle the roles of Troy, Gabriela, and Chad. The entire cast offers something unique and refreshing, and all of the performers are talented in their own right.The youth is able to perform new material and noteworthy remakes of classic songs as they are determined to bring their meta-version of "High School Musical" to the East High stage. This digital series takes things to the next level because consists of additional drama both in the characters' academic and personal/family lives.It teaches such values as perseverance, teamwork, dedication, hard work, as well as the need for young and aspiring drama students to hone their craft.Without giving too much away, friendships will be tested, showmances will prosper, conflicts flare up, while many lives are changed drastically and perpetually.Overall, High School Musical: The Series is warm, witty and entertaining. It is a digital series with a lot of heart, and its is highly recommended for all. There is something in it for everybody and it is worth watching with the entire family. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.For more information on High School Musical: The Series, check out the official Disney+ website More about High School Musical, the series, Disney, matt cornett High School Musical the series Disney matt cornett