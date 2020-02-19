Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Hercules" star Kevin Sorbo released his poignant new book "True Faith," which he co-wrote with his wife, Sam Sorbo, and Dr. Pat Robertson. In television and film, Sorbo portrayed strong characters such as Hercules and evil professors, but his personal life was far from glamorous. He has battled his own demons, which included three strokes that left him nearly paralyzed and partially blind. Kevin credits his Sam's "tough love" encouragement, as well as her optimism for helping him through several of the worst episodes in his recovery process. Sam possessed an indomitable spirit and was there for him through thick and thin, and that played a substantial role in his recovery process. They showcase a unique perspective on their married struggles and joys in a way that is witty and poignant. True Faith: Embracing Adversity to Live in God's Light is available on The Verdict Overall, Kevin Sorbo is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on True Faith. It underscores such values as faith, hope and love. This compelling book can easily be read in two or three sittings, and they will certainly move their fans and readers on an emotional level. The Sorbo couple deserve to be commended for a job well done, and they serve as an inspiration for us all. True Faith garners two giant thumbs up. To learn more about actor Kevin Sorbo and his new book, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's The Sorbo couple opens up about their marriage, movies, and miracles. They are firm believers that if one keeps their feet moving and your hearts focused on God's divine rhythm, one can discover successes beyond their wildest dreams.In television and film, Sorbo portrayed strong characters such as Hercules and evil professors, but his personal life was far from glamorous. He has battled his own demons, which included three strokes that left him nearly paralyzed and partially blind.Kevin credits his Sam's "tough love" encouragement, as well as her optimism for helping him through several of the worst episodes in his recovery process. Sam possessed an indomitable spirit and was there for him through thick and thin, and that played a substantial role in his recovery process. They showcase a unique perspective on their married struggles and joys in a way that is witty and poignant.True Faith: Embracing Adversity to Live in God's Light is available on Amazon by clicking here Overall, Kevin Sorbo is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on True Faith. It underscores such values as faith, hope and love. This compelling book can easily be read in two or three sittings, and they will certainly move their fans and readers on an emotional level. The Sorbo couple deserve to be commended for a job well done, and they serve as an inspiration for us all. True Faith garners two giant thumbs up.To learn more about actor Kevin Sorbo and his new book, check out his official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kevin Sorbo in January of 2020. More about Kevin sorbo, Hercules, Book, true faith, sam sorbo Kevin sorbo Hercules Book true faith sam sorbo