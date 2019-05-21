Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - On May 20, acclaimed photographer Helen L. Collen hosted "Gratitude: A Fine Art Photographic Exhibit" at 393 Broadway in New York. "Thanks to everyone for believing in me and for liking something that you can do yourself, but appreciating what I bring to the table," Helen said. When asked how it feels to be a photographer in the digital age, Helen responded, "The same way it felt to be a photographer in the Polaroid age." "I am excited to have a website now, which to be honest was my husband's idea. This allows people to see my photos and share them. It's a positive thing," she said. Even in her high school days, Helen envisioned that she would be a "visual artist" at this stage of her life. "From a very young age, I knew that I was not a '9 to 5' desk person," she admitted. "Whatever the art was going to be revealed itself later in stages," she added. For Helen, success is a "never-ending journey." "There is no real success since when you reach a specific goal, there is always something else to achieve," she said. This event was extra special for the Collen family since they celebrated the first birthday of their son, Jaxson, with blue balloons and cake. For more information on photographer Helen L. Collen and her work, visit her Read More: Helen L. Collen chatted with This photographic exhibit was curated by her husband, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collen, the lead guitarist of Def Leppard. It was produced by Jody Britt of Britt Fine Art Consulting . It featured approximately 50 unique pieces of photographic work."Thanks to everyone for believing in me and for liking something that you can do yourself, but appreciating what I bring to the table," Helen said.When asked how it feels to be a photographer in the digital age, Helen responded, "The same way it felt to be a photographer in the Polaroid age." "I am excited to have a website now, which to be honest was my husband's idea. This allows people to see my photos and share them. It's a positive thing," she said.Even in her high school days, Helen envisioned that she would be a "visual artist" at this stage of her life. "From a very young age, I knew that I was not a '9 to 5' desk person," she admitted. "Whatever the art was going to be revealed itself later in stages," she added.For Helen, success is a "never-ending journey." "There is no real success since when you reach a specific goal, there is always something else to achieve," she said.This event was extra special for the Collen family since they celebrated the first birthday of their son, Jaxson, with blue balloons and cake.For more information on photographer Helen L. Collen and her work, visit her official homepage . Debbi Blackwell-Cook, the lead songstress from Collen's blues side project, Delta Deep was also in attendance.: Helen L. Collen chatted with Digital Journal about her photographic exhibit. More about Helen L Collen, Gratitude, Photographic, Exhibit Helen L Collen Gratitude Photographic Exhibit