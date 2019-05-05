Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On May 5, actress Hayley Erin had a major reason to celebrate. She took home the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for her work on "General Hospital." She was presented this Emmy Award by Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, which made it even more special since she is a huge fan of Trebek's. She was visibly shocked when she heard her name called as the envelope was read aloud. "This is amazing. Thank you so much," she admitted in his speech. "I can't believe this is real." Erin went on to thank everyone at General Hospital, which she described as an "incredible ride" and a "pleasure" to work with everybody there, including the writers, directors, and the producers. "Thank you for having me," she added. She went on to dedicate her Emmy Award to her parents, whom she dubbed as her "heroes." "I love you more than anything," she told her parents. As Digital Journal reported, the actress parted ways with General Hospital, hence they killed her character, Kiki Jerome, off. She is starring in To learn more about actress Hayley Erin, follow her on Erin won the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her portrayal of Kiki Jerome on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.She was presented this Emmy Award by Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, which made it even more special since she is a huge fan of Trebek's. She was visibly shocked when she heard her name called as the envelope was read aloud. "This is amazing. Thank you so much," she admitted in his speech. "I can't believe this is real."Erin went on to thank everyone at General Hospital, which she described as an "incredible ride" and a "pleasure" to work with everybody there, including the writers, directors, and the producers. "Thank you for having me," she added.She went on to dedicate her Emmy Award to her parents, whom she dubbed as her "heroes." "I love you more than anything," she told her parents.As Digital Journal reported, the actress parted ways with General Hospital, hence they killed her character, Kiki Jerome, off. She is starring in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists To learn more about actress Hayley Erin, follow her on Twitter More about Hayley Erin, Emmy, Award, Actress, General hospital Hayley Erin Emmy Award Actress General hospital