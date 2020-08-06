Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Haute Couture Virtual Fashion Week (Fall/Winter 20/21) was presented exclusively by Cinémoi, TV's most stylish channel, on July 30 and August 6. Digital Journal has the recap. Haute Couture Virtual Fashion Week presented an elaborate look that spotlighted the latest collections of designers that are known all over the world. These couture houses include Chanel, Franck Sorbier, Rahul Mishra, Maurizio Galante, Alexis Mabille, Aelis Couture, Julien Fournié, Iris van Herpen, Guo Pei, Viktor&Rolf, Stéphane Rolland, Antonio Grimaldi, Azzaro, Ralph & Russo, and Maison Rabih Kayrouz, among others. Haute Couture is a symbol of the most elite and it stands out as the pulse of the modern fashion industry. It represented the most unique fashion designs that are handcrafted for a select few. There are three membership levels in Couture: permanent member, guest member, and international member (also known as membres correspondents). There are only 15 designers that are permanent members of the Haute Couture Federation. The Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, as it is known in France, officially invites appointed guests every season along with the international members that are known as "membres correspondants." The term "haute couture" has been protected by the French Ministry of Industry since 1945, and rightfully so. It has been reserved for an exclusive list of the industry's very best, such as elite clients, editors, stylists, influencers, and celebrities. With this virtual Haute Couture showcase, attendees, Cinémoi viewers, and online audiences were able to watch from their computers, tablets, televisions, or mobile devices. Haute Couture Virtual Fashion Week EMC Bowery Daphna E. Ziman, the North American president and Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Cinémoi, stated that the channel is proud to be the exclusive presenter of the 2020/2021 Haute Couture Fashion Week. Ziman remarked that it is an honor to invite viewers, celebrities, and partners to this globally-celebrated event, which features "the most artistic visionaries and designers the world of fashion has ever known." This online event is a must for viewers and fans of classic movies, the fashion industry, and the luxury lifestyle. There is something in it for everybody. Compliments to Cinémoi for delivering refreshing and innovative content, as well as a curated programming lineup. Speaking of curated programming, Cinémoi is available on Apple TV & Apple iOS, Sling TV, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, Frontier, Google Play, and via Samsung devices. Compliments to Cinémoi for delivering refreshing and innovative content, as well as a curated programming lineup.Speaking of curated programming, Cinémoi is available on Apple TV & Apple iOS, Sling TV, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, Frontier, Google Play, and via Samsung devices.For more information on the Cinémoi Television Network, check out Cinémoi's official homepage