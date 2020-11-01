Email
article imageReview: Gregory Zarian wins coveted acting award for '86 Melrose Avenue'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actor Gregory Zarian has a major reason to be proud. He won an acting award for his terrific work in the hostage thriller "86 Melrose Avenue."
Zarian plays the role of Avi in 86 Melrose Avenue, and he is finally getting his due in the acting and entertainment industry. He recently won the prestigious award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film" at Overcome Film Festival. This movie was written and directed by showrunner Lili Matta.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Zarian in the future.
Earlier this year, Zarian was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Nate in Venice: The Series.
