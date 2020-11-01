Zarian
plays the role of Avi in 86 Melrose Avenue
, and he is finally getting his due in the acting and entertainment industry. He recently won the prestigious award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film" at Overcome Film Festival. This movie was written and directed by showrunner Lili Matta.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Zarian in the future.
Earlier this year, Zarian was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Nate in Venice: The Series
.