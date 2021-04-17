Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Gregory Zarian featured in 'The Donna Drake Show' on CBS New York Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian was featured in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York, where he spoke about the new hostage thriller "86 Melrose Avenue."
On April 20, 86 Melrose Avenue will be available to rent and stream on such Video On Demand platforms as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube.
86 Melrose Avenue is a gripping hostage thriller that was directed by Lili Matta. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
Gregory Zarian in 86 Melrose Avenue
Gregory Zarian in '86 Melrose Avenue'
Photo Courtesy of '86 Melrose Avenue'
Donna Drake with a two-time Telly award-winning host of "The Donna Drake Show," which airs on CBS New York on Saturday mornings at 6 a.m. EST.
Her latest conversation with Emmy-nominated actor Gregory Zarian may be seen below, where he discussed his intense preparation for his role as Avi in 86 Melrose Avenue.
The movie deals with an ex-marine, Travis (played by Dade Elza) who suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He storms into an art gallery where he takes people hostages and forces them to confront their complex past and looming mortality, as time ticks by.
The trailer for 86 Melrose Avenue may be seen below.
More about Gregory Zarian, The Donna Drake Show, lili matta, 86 melrose avenue
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: The Clairvoyants deliver terrific virtual magic show Special
Kathleen Gati opens up about 'In the Kitchen' virtual fan event Special
Ukraine's battle-hardened troops say ready to repel Russia
Erik Fellows to star as Jimmy Starr in new dark comedy film
Young and infected: Covid-19's new patients as India battles huge surge
Review: Greta Van Fleet releases amazing 'The Battle at Garden's Gate' LP Special
Op-Ed: Greene's Anglo-Saxon' traditions group is nothing more than B.S.
Russia, Ukraine expel diplomats as tensions soar
Kremlin critic Navalny could 'die any minute': doctors
Macron urges 'clear red lines' with Russia amid buildup near Ukraine