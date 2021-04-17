Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian was featured in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York, where he spoke about the new hostage thriller "86 Melrose Avenue."
On April 20, 86 Melrose Avenue will be available to rent and stream on such Video On Demand platforms as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube.
86 Melrose Avenue is a gripping hostage thriller that was directed by Lili Matta. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
Gregory Zarian in '86 Melrose Avenue'
Photo Courtesy of '86 Melrose Avenue'
Donna Drake with a two-time Telly award-winning host of "The Donna Drake Show," which airs on CBS New York on Saturday mornings at 6 a.m. EST.
Her latest conversation with Emmy-nominated actor Gregory Zarian may be seen below, where he discussed his intense preparation for his role as Avi in 86 Melrose Avenue.
The movie deals with an ex-marine, Travis (played by Dade Elza) who suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He storms into an art gallery where he takes people hostages and forces them to confront their complex past and looming mortality, as time ticks by.
The trailer for 86 Melrose Avenue may be seen below.