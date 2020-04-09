Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor Gregory Zarian deserves to be nominated for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for his work in the digital drama "Venice: The Series." This is perhaps one of the most compelling acting performances in Zarian's career thus far, and rightfully so. He is able to build his character from within, and he delivers a powerhouse performance in a subtle and controlled fashion. He really tugs at the heartstrings (when he opens up about being bullied), and he is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. The audience and his peers will certainly find his scenes relevant, moving, and relatable; moreover, he deserves to be commended for his tremendous creativity and execution. Zarian proves to be a true force to be reckoned with since the audience will remember his vulnerable acting performance long after they finished watching Season 6 of Venice: The Series. For all of these reasons and more, Zarian deserves to be nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series." For more information on Venice: The Series, check out its Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gregory Zarian Jeffery Beasley Zarian steals every scene he is in as Nate the latest season of Venice: The Series , especially when he is opposite Orlagh Cassidy as Holland.This is perhaps one of the most compelling acting performances in Zarian's career thus far, and rightfully so. He is able to build his character from within, and he delivers a powerhouse performance in a subtle and controlled fashion. He really tugs at the heartstrings (when he opens up about being bullied), and he is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. The audience and his peers will certainly find his scenes relevant, moving, and relatable; moreover, he deserves to be commended for his tremendous creativity and execution.Zarian proves to be a true force to be reckoned with since the audience will remember his vulnerable acting performance long after they finished watching Season 6 of Venice: The Series. For all of these reasons and more, Zarian deserves to be nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series."For more information on Venice: The Series, check out its official homepage : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gregory Zarian about his experience in Venice: The Series. More about Gregory Zarian, venice the series, Emmy, Actor Gregory Zarian venice the series Emmy Actor