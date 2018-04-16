Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Greg Rikaart should win the 2018 Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Kevin Fisher on "The Young and The Restless." It is followed by a scene where he is in the living room with his mother Gloria Bardwell (played by Judith Chapman), where he tells her that he is leaving town with Bella, and tries to compromise with her. He admits that he is "tired of all the bad memories." "I want to forget it all and start fresh," he explained. The reel closes with an emotional goodbye between him and his onscreen mother. In the entire duration of the reel (six minutes and 40 seconds), Greg Rikaart commanded every scene, and proved that it was about the quality of the reel, as opposed to the quantity (time and duration) of the reel. He may have had the shortest reel out of his fellow nominees in his category, but Rikaart's performance has the widest depth. As a result, Greg Rikaart deserves to win his second career daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Kevin Fisher in The Young and The Restless, the popular daytime series that is celebrating its 45 year anniversary this year. Judging from the Emmy reel that Rikaart submitted for consideration, it was utterly fantastic. Rikaart was absolutely devastating in the funeral scene in church, where he really poured his heart out, in a moving performance, where he opened up about the impact that Chloe had on his family. "And that love, that's what defined Chloe," he said, fighting back tears.It is followed by a scene where he is in the living room with his mother Gloria Bardwell (played by Judith Chapman), where he tells her that he is leaving town with Bella, and tries to compromise with her. He admits that he is "tired of all the bad memories." "I want to forget it all and start fresh," he explained.The reel closes with an emotional goodbye between him and his onscreen mother. In the entire duration of the reel (six minutes and 40 seconds), Greg Rikaart commanded every scene, and proved that it was about the quality of the reel, as opposed to the quantity (time and duration) of the reel. He may have had the shortest reel out of his fellow nominees in his category, but Rikaart's performance has the widest depth.As a result, Greg Rikaart deserves to win his second career daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Kevin Fisher in The Young and The Restless, the popular daytime series that is celebrating its 45 year anniversary this year. More about Greg Rikaart, Emmy, Award, supporting, Actor Greg Rikaart Emmy Award supporting Actor The young and the re...