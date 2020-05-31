Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Green Rush," directed by Gerard Roxburgh, is a high-adrenaline thriller that is ideal to watch while quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Journal has the scoop. Paul Telfer steals every scene he is in as he plays his villainous character, Ticker, in a controlled and gripping fashion. He goes on to showcase the depth and range of his character. What makes Green Rush even more compelling is that it was inspired by actual events. Without giving too much away, this is a must for all fans of action, horror, suspense, crime, and mystery films. Green Rush is available for rent or purchase on The Verdict Overall, Green Rush is an edgy indie thriller that is solid from start to finish and is worth more than just a passing glance. The acting performances all around are extraordinary, and it takes the audience on a wild adventure; moreover, it leaves fans yearning for more. Green Rush garners four out of five stars. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with It stars an all-star cast of actors such as Mike Foy, Paul Telfer, Kriss Dozal, and Misha Crosby. It follows a sadistic criminal and his men who rob a legal cannabis farm in California, which is owned by a young grower and his pregnant lover. With federal laws preventing the sale and growth of cannabis in America, the farmers could not put their cash in the bank.Paul Telfer steals every scene he is in as he plays his villainous character, Ticker, in a controlled and gripping fashion. He goes on to showcase the depth and range of his character. What makes Green Rush even more compelling is that it was inspired by actual events.Without giving too much away, this is a must for all fans of action, horror, suspense, crime, and mystery films.Green Rush is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video and on YouTube Overall, Green Rush is an edgy indie thriller that is solid from start to finish and is worth more than just a passing glance. The acting performances all around are extraordinary, and it takes the audience on a wild adventure; moreover, it leaves fans yearning for more. Green Rush garners four out of five stars.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Paul Telfer about Green Rush. More about green rush, Paul Telfer, Thriller, Indie, Cannabis green rush Paul Telfer Thriller Indie Cannabis