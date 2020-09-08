Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Grammy winner Tracy Young spotlighted on 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Entertainment
Grammy award-winning DJ, producer, and artist Tracy Young was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Both ladies spoke about Young's historic Grammy win for "Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical" for Madonna's "I Rise" (Tracy Young's Pride Into Radio Remix). Young was able to break the glass ceiling and she became the first woman to be nominated in this category, and most importantly, take home the coveted Grammy Award. She accepted it on behalf of all the female producers that have been overlooked. "I didn't even know that I was the first woman nominated," she said. "I hope more women produce music. We need you," she exclaimed.
Donna Drake was able to delve beyond the surface, and she found out what inspired Young and what drove her to become the icon that she is today in the music industry. "I had a passion at a very young age for music," she admitted. "My grandfather was in radio. I was always around music, radio and engineering, and I fell in love with it at eight years old."
Young shared that she always enjoys playing Madonna's musical catalog and celebrating the artistry of the "Queen of Pop." "Madonna is a woman that has done so much for so many people: women, African Americans and the LGBTQ community," she said.
For more information on Tracy Young and her music, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page.
More about Tracy Young, donna drake, DJ, Grammy, Winner
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
US troops in military drills near border of Lithuania and Belarus
'Zombie Fires' fuel sky-high carbon emissions in the Arctic
Portrait of an election: US race boils down to six swing states
Many with genital herpes make the wrong health decisions Special
Californians airlifted from fires as dangerous winds arrive
Guns and trucks at Oregon protest to defend Trump's America
Tehran launches new case against UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Review: Grammy winner Tracy Young spotlighted on 'The Donna Drake Show' Special
Just why did Canadian Government agencies go offline? Special
Study — COVID-related syndrome in children can cause heart damage