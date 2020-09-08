Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Entertainment Grammy award-winning DJ, producer, and artist Tracy Young was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show." Digital Journal has the scoop. Donna Drake was able to delve beyond the surface, and she found out what inspired Young and what drove her to become the icon that she is today in the music industry. "I had a passion at a very young age for music," she admitted. "My grandfather was in radio. I was always around music, radio and engineering, and I fell in love with it at eight years old." Young shared that she always enjoys playing Madonna's musical catalog and celebrating the artistry of the "Queen of Pop." "Madonna is a woman that has done so much for so many people: women, African Americans and the LGBTQ community," she said. For more information on Both ladies spoke about Young's historic Grammy win for "Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical" for Madonna's "I Rise" (Tracy Young's Pride Into Radio Remix). Young was able to break the glass ceiling and she became the first woman to be nominated in this category, and most importantly, take home the coveted Grammy Award. She accepted it on behalf of all the female producers that have been overlooked. "I didn't even know that I was the first woman nominated," she said. "I hope more women produce music. We need you," she exclaimed.Donna Drake was able to delve beyond the surface, and she found out what inspired Young and what drove her to become the icon that she is today in the music industry. "I had a passion at a very young age for music," she admitted. "My grandfather was in radio. I was always around music, radio and engineering, and I fell in love with it at eight years old."Young shared that she always enjoys playing Madonna's musical catalog and celebrating the artistry of the "Queen of Pop." "Madonna is a woman that has done so much for so many people: women, African Americans and the LGBTQ community," she said.For more information on Tracy Young and her music, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page More about Tracy Young, donna drake, DJ, Grammy, Winner Tracy Young donna drake DJ Grammy Winner Producer