Levittown - On June 22, veteran actor, radio host and comedian Goumba Johnny headlined the Lil Room at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. The comedian noted that it has been 12 years since he last played at Governor's Comedy Club, at a time when the "Lil Room" did not even exist. That was where he met his wife, and 12 weeks later, they got married. "This place has great memories," he admitted. Goumba Johnny joked that his family got his "f*****g email that he will be here," implying his comedy show at the Lil Room since many of the attendees were family members. "We can do this show in a van. It's embarrassing," he admitted. He recalled his experiences working on KTU, where they were very big on the Gay Pride Parade, and they even had their own float. He noted that he worked with RuPaul, whom he described as a "really cool guy." Johnny told him that "he's as Italian as an Italian can get." Goumba Johnny told the audience to beware of lawyers that have "jingles." "If your lawyer has a jingle, you're f****d," he said. He also poked fun of one of his sisters for taking a DNA ancestry test and being shocked with the results. Prior to the show, he also praised Rockwells in Pelham, New York, for being "so great," and complimented the staff there for being "very nice." During this show, he shared many family stories, especially since a great majority of the crowd were family friends and relatives. He shared that he grew up in The Bronx in Seymour Avenue in the late '60s. His father was a cop in The Bronx for 27 years. Overall, Goumba Johnny's show at the Lil Room at Governor's Comedy Club was a crash course of what it's like to be a Saliano. He elaborated on many details of what people can expect at family functions and even invited the entire audience to attend. He did offer a disclaimer that his family is nosy and they want to know the prices of everything, so if people were to come to a family barbecue, they would need to bring pricetags on everything on them, to save his family time from pondering them with questions. In the end, he acknowledged that he had fun talking about "so many family memories." His set garnered two thumbs up. Goumba Johnny chatted with Digital Journal this past New Year's Eve.