Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment "Goalie" is a gripping film that will be released in theaters on January 31, and it will be available on DVD and digital on February 25 via Dark Star Pictures. It hits viewers like a shot in the heart. Most striking about this film is that it is based on the extraordinary true story of Terry Sawchuk's life. He truly possessed the heart of a champion with all of the trials and tribulations (103 shutouts and 400 stitches) that he went through in his life. Sawchuk will go down as one of the best players that the National Hockey League has ever known, and O'Brien captured his conscience and humanized him. Kevin Pollak steals every scene he is in as Jack Adams ("Trader Jack"), while Georgina Reilly is sensational as his wife Patricia Morey, and she portrays a strong woman in the film who encouraged him "every now and then to take his mind off hockey." The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions thanks to Adriana Maggs' exceptional script. The Verdict Overall, Goalie is a superb film about a man who was able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine the sport of hockey. It is a compelling movie about overcoming fear and having perseverance. It is highly recommended for all fans of sports, especially hockey, and for fans of Terry Sawchuk. Whoever was unfamiliar with Sawchuk will certainly be well acquainted with him by the time the movie is over. Goalie deserves a sincere round of applause for a job well done, and it garners an A rating. Adriana Maggs did a solid job directing the film, and co-writing the screenplay with Jane Maggs. Mark O'Brien gives a transformative performance as the iconic Canadian ice hockey goaltender Terry Sawchuk, and he helps bring him to life for another ice hockey match.Most striking about this film is that it is based on the extraordinary true story of Terry Sawchuk's life. He truly possessed the heart of a champion with all of the trials and tribulations (103 shutouts and 400 stitches) that he went through in his life. Sawchuk will go down as one of the best players that the National Hockey League has ever known, and O'Brien captured his conscience and humanized him.Kevin Pollak steals every scene he is in as Jack Adams ("Trader Jack"), while Georgina Reilly is sensational as his wife Patricia Morey, and she portrays a strong woman in the film who encouraged him "every now and then to take his mind off hockey." The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions thanks to Adriana Maggs' exceptional script.Overall, Goalie is a superb film about a man who was able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine the sport of hockey. It is a compelling movie about overcoming fear and having perseverance. It is highly recommended for all fans of sports, especially hockey, and for fans of Terry Sawchuk.Whoever was unfamiliar with Sawchuk will certainly be well acquainted with him by the time the movie is over. Goalie deserves a sincere round of applause for a job well done, and it garners an A rating. More about Goalie, Terry Sawchuk, Mark O'Brien, Kevin Pollak, Film Goalie Terry Sawchuk Mark O Brien Kevin Pollak Film