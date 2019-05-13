Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Glenda Jackson stars as King Lear in the Broadway production of "King Lear," which may be seen at the Cort Theatre in New York. Tony award-winning director Sam Gold did a brilliant job directing it, and so did the all-star cast. Jayne Houdyshell portrays the Earl of Gloucester, Pedro Pascal plays Gloucester's bastard son, Edmund, while Elizabeth Marvel stars as King Lear's daughter Goneril and The Affair alumna Ruth Wilson as Cordelia. In addition, the superb musical score by Philip Glass was haunting and stirring, which complimented the production well. The Verdict Overall, Glenda Jackson is spectacular in King Lear on Broadway. She commands the audience's attention for well over three hours, and the cast is remarkable, with a special shout-out to Ruth Wilson and Jayne Houdyshell. It is evident that Jackson was snubbed this year by the Tony Awards in the category for "Best Actress in a Play" since she gave a true tour de force acting performance that will be talked about for years to come. Jackson could have made Tony history as the first woman to win the "Best Actress in a Play" Award two years in a row. King Lear is worth every penny and every theater fan should see this limited engagement before it closes on July 7. The Cort Theatre in Manhattan provides a warm and intimate setting for a production of this caliber. King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson, garners five out of five stars. The role of King Lear is a huge undertaking for any actor yet Jackson nails it and makes it her own. She is able to defy genre barriers and stereotype and has given the best acting performance on stage this year, male or female. She is raw, complex, daring and unflinching. Her energy level in this allegory is tremendous.Tony award-winning director Sam Gold did a brilliant job directing it, and so did the all-star cast. Jayne Houdyshell portrays the Earl of Gloucester, Pedro Pascal plays Gloucester's bastard son, Edmund, while Elizabeth Marvel stars as King Lear's daughter Goneril and The Affair alumna Ruth Wilson as Cordelia.In addition, the superb musical score by Philip Glass was haunting and stirring, which complimented the production well.Overall, Glenda Jackson is spectacular in King Lear on Broadway. She commands the audience's attention for well over three hours, and the cast is remarkable, with a special shout-out to Ruth Wilson and Jayne Houdyshell. It is evident that Jackson was snubbed this year by the Tony Awards in the category for "Best Actress in a Play" since she gave a true tour de force acting performance that will be talked about for years to come.Jackson could have made Tony history as the first woman to win the "Best Actress in a Play" Award two years in a row. King Lear is worth every penny and every theater fan should see this limited engagement before it closes on July 7.The Cort Theatre in Manhattan provides a warm and intimate setting for a production of this caliber. King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson, garners five out of five stars. More about glenda jackson, Ruth Wilson, king lear, Broadway glenda jackson Ruth Wilson king lear Broadway