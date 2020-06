Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" took home four 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards on June 26. Digital Journal has the scoop. This marks The show won the coveted Emmy Award for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series." Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with The 2020 Daytime Emmy Award ceremony was held remotely this year, but they were televised on CBS. Tamara Braun won for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for playing Dr. Kim Nero on General Hospital, as part of the Oscar brain tumor storyline.This marks Braun's second career Daytime Emmy win, but her first for her acting work in General Hospital.The show won the coveted Emmy Award for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series." General Hospital also won Emmy Awards in such technical categories as "Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series" and for "Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series.": Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tamara Braun in the spring of 2019. More about General hospital, Tamara Braun, Abc, Actress General hospital Tamara Braun Abc Actress