The 2020 Daytime Emmy Award ceremony was held remotely this year, but they were televised on CBS. Tamara Braun
won for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for playing Dr. Kim Nero
on General Hospital
, as part of the Oscar brain tumor storyline.
This marks Braun's
second career Daytime Emmy win, but her first for her acting work in General Hospital
.
The show won the coveted Emmy Award for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series."
General Hospital
also won Emmy Awards in such technical categories as "Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series" and for "Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series."
